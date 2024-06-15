Area roundup: Lady Dutch split with Lady Dees

Jun. 14—Softball

Pella 3, Albia 0

Albia 3, Pella 2

PELLA — The Pella softball team played host to a non-conference doubleheader on Thursday against the Lady Dees of Albia with the Lady Dutch coming away with a split.

Game one was locked at zero until the sixth inning when Pella would break through for their three runs.

Freshman Madison Keske came up big with a pinch-hit two RBI single while Lucy Carlson drove in one run. Emma Eekhoff pitched a gem going all seven innings while allowing just five hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Albia jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in game two before pushing it to 3-0 after three innings. Pella got back within one after the fourth but was unable to tie it in the final three innings.

Katie Scheckel's two-run homer in the fourth led the Pella bats while Saige DeJong took the loss after pitching all seven innings and allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Pella (11-7, 6-4 LHC) wraps up the week on Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they host Newton (9-7, 3-6 LHC).

Knoxville 7, Pella Christian 6

PELLA — Still looking to snap a long losing streak, the Eagles came up just short on Thursday in a non-conference matchup against Knoxville on Eagle Lane.

The Panthers scored in four of the first five innings to build a 5-0 lead before PC would storm back to score five in the bottom of the fifth to tie things up at 5-5. Knoxville would retake the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh before the Eagles would rally to get it back to one before finishing just short in the loss.

Pella Christian (1-13, 0-9 LHC) hits the road on Friday at 7:15 p.m. with a trip to Indianola (9-12, 5-5 LHC).

*Stats were unavailable at time of print

Baseball

No. 1 (2A) West Marshall 4, No. 9 (3A) Pella 1

STATE CENTER — The Dutch hit the road on Thursday for a tough ranked showdown against the top ranked 2A team of the West Marshall Trojans.

West Marshall plated one run in the first and two in the second to build a 3-0 lead. Pella would get one back in the fourth before the Trojans added one on in the fifth while keeping the Dutch off the scoreboard from there.

Nathan Carey led Pella going 2-for-3 with one RBI. Teagan Hoekstra suffered the loss after pitching six innings and allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits with four strikeouts.

No. 9 Pella (12-6, 7-3 LHC) returns home to face Newton (5-12, 1-8 LHC) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

