Area roundup: Lady Dutch split with No. 7 DCG

Jun. 4—Softball

Pella 8, No. 7 Dallas Center-Grimes 7

No. 7 Dallas Center-Grimes 6, Pella 5 (8 innings)

PELLA — The Pella girls softball team played a couple of impressive games against the seventh-ranked Mustangs of Dallas Center-Grimes on Monday night.

Game one saw the Lady Dutch comeback to grab their first win over DCG since 2018. The Mustangs got out to a 3-0 lead before a five-run third inning put Pella out in front only for DCG to tie it up at 5-5 heading to the fifth. The Lady Dutch plated another three runs in the fifth and were able to hold on late for the win.

Lucy Carlson finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Pella. Avery Parks and Emma Eekhoff also had one RBI. Eekhoff also pitched all seven innings allowing seven runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Game two saw DCG earn the comeback win after Pella jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings. The Mustang scored once in the fourth before tying things up in the sixth and eventually scoring the go-ahead run in extras.

Carlson added another two hits at the plate with one RBI while Eekhoff was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Saige DeJong pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing four runs on nine hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Eekhoff suffered the loss after pitching 1 1/3 innings allowing two unearned runs on one hit with one walk and one strikeout.

Pella (5-4, 3-2 LHC) is set to host Oskaloosa (5-5, 2-2 LHC) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

No. 5 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes 13, Pella 0 (5 innings)

No. 5 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes 12, Pella 2 (5 innings)

PELLA — The Dutch suffered a pair of run rule losses to No. 5 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes on Monday night at home.

Game one ended after five innings with DCG using an eight-run second inning to balloon their lead.

DCG pitcher Keaton Fenn pitched all five innings allowing just one Dutch hit and one walk with 10 Ks. Samuel Carlson suffered the loss for Pella after pitching one-plus innings and allowing nine runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Game two saw DCG strike for seven runs in the second inning this time on their way to the win in five innings again.

Isaiah Kettler's two-run homer was a bright spot in the game for Pella. Nathan Carey took the loss after pitching two innings and allowing 10 runs, two earned, on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Pella (7-4, 3-2 LHC) will look to bounce back at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. when they host Oskaloosa (3-7, 1-3 LHC).

Colin Peters can be reached at 641-672-2581, by email at cpeters@oskyherald.com or on Twitter @ColinPetersOH.