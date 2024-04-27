Area roundup: Lady Dutch soccer get another ranked win

Apr. 26—Girls Soccer

No. 3 (2A) Pella 2, No. 5 (1A) Nevada 1

NEVADA — The Lady Dutch scored another ranked win to add to their belt on Thursday as they were able to top No. 5 (1A) Nevada 2-1 on the road on Thursday.

The two teams were locked at 1-1 at the break but the Lady Dutch would score the game-winning goal in the second half to get their seventh win of the season.

Abby Warner was responsible for both goals for Pella while finishing with all five shots on net for the Lady Dutch. Goalkeeper Madison Holland made eight saves in the win.

No. 3 (2A) Pella (7-2) will get another test when they hit the road to face No. 3 (1A) Des Moines Christian (8-2) on Monday at 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pella Christian 9, Sigourney-Keota 0

SIGOURNEY — Pella Christian got their most dominant win of the season on Thursday when they took down Sigourney-Keota 9-0.

The Eagles tallied five goals in the first half and added another four in the second on their way to the win.

Theo Hugen had five goals on his own for PC while Ethan Van Arendonk and Elias Keegan both added two goals each.

Pella Christian (4-5) heads to Knoxville (5-5) on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Boys Golf

Oskaloosa, Pella compete at 22-team Moravia Invite

MORAVIA — The Oskaloosa and Pella golf teams were both among the 22 teams battling for the Moravia Invitational title at The Preserve on Thursday. Oskaloosa had four boys shoot under 80 to finish second with a score of 300 while Washington won with a 298. Pella took fourth with a team score of 315.

Johnathon Terpstra led the Indians with an even par round of 72 while Linus Morrison finished right behind with a 73. Carter Blanco (77) and Ryan Carriker (78) would round out the scoring.

The Dutch were led by a good round of 74 from Cade McGinley with Kyler Besick adding a 77 and Patrick Bishara and Luke Naig both shooting 82s.

Pella plays at Knoxville on Saturday while Oskaloosa will go to Washington on Monday.

Girls Golf

Pella scores win in Fairfield triangular

FAIRFIELD — The Pella girls were able to pick up a win on Thursday in a nine-hole triangular against Fairfield and Keokuk.

The Lady Dutch shot a 187 with Karsyn Lyons securing the medalist with a 43. Emerson Lee took the runner-up medalist with her 46 while Sophia Reynolds (46) and Moriah Reynolds (52) wrapping up the Pella scoring.

Pella will play another nine-hole meet at PCM on Monday at 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newton 8, Oskaloosa 3

NEWTON — Back in LHC play, Oskaloosa took on Newton on the road on a windy Thursday afternoon.

The Indians fell in all six singles matches with their top two in Ava Ridenour and Hannah Nelson both falling in the super tiebreaker.

Osky faired better in doubles play, picking up three wins courtesy of Nelson/Lexi Prather (7-5, 7-6 (7-5)), Ridenour/Loghan Edgar (6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-7)) and Cylee Smith/Aracelli Pilcher (1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-2)).

"Even with an 8-3 loss, the girls had a lot of close matches and showed a lot of growth, especially in the confidence area of the game," Oskaloosa head coach Bryan Kime said. "We had a couple matches that went into tiebreakers, which would've made the meet a lot closer. The girls continue to stay positive and have learned what type of shot to hit in key situations."

Oskaloosa (1-5) will face No. 2 Pella (6-1) in a make-up meet on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

No. 2 Pella 10, Norwalk 1

PELLA — The Lady Dutch secured a regular season conference title on Thursday when they topped Norwalk, 10-1.

Matches were mostly competitive on the afternoon with Emily Blom (6-4, 6-3), Claire Smock (6-3, 6-1), Mallory Westerkamp (6-4, 6-4), Lily VanDusseldorp (6-4, 6-1) and Bryn Higginbotham (6-2, 6-2) all scoring singles wins.

Pella would then sweep doubles with seniors Hunter Hughell/Crista Chenoweth (6-4, 6-2) getting their first varsity match and first varsity win in doubles. Alloree Else/VanDusseldorp (6-2, 6-2), Blom/Higginbotham (6-3, 7-5), Westerkamp/Abby Hietbrink (6-2, 6-3) and Kytilin Plate/Addison Van Wyk (7-5, 6-1) rounded out the wins for the Lady Dutch.

No. 2 Pella (6-1) will travel to Oskaloosa (1-5) on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newton 10, Oskaloosa 1

OSKALOOSA — The Indians suffered a 10-1 loss to the Cardinals of Newton at home on Thursday.

Mason Muir secured Osky's lone win on the day winning his No. 4 singles match 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-7). Muir also played in another super tiebreaker in his doubles match with Holden Braundmeir but would fall 6-7 (7-9), 6-1, 1-0 (10-4).

Oskaloosa (2-4) will host Dallas Center-Grimes (0-8) on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

No. 2 Pella 9, Norwalk 2

NORWALK — Pella continued their undefeated season on Thursday with a solid road win at Norwalk.

The Dutch took five of the six singles matches including seeing the top two go to the super tiebreaker. Joshua Roozeboom (5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-7)), Cameron Rowe (4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-1), Nile Rozenboom (6-0, 6-3), Ben Van Gorp (6-2, 6-0) and Jordan Shaffer (6-2, 6-0) got the wins for Pella.

The boys in green added four more wins in doubles play with Roozeboom/Rowe (6-1, 6-3), Roozeboom/Shaffer (6-0, 6-1), Brodie Ferrell/Van Gorp (6-3, 6-2) and Trevin Sutton/Maddox Jones (6-3, 6-3) all getting wins.

No. 2 Pella (7-0) returns home to host Marshalltown (8-5) on Monday at 4 p.m.

