Area roundup: Lady Dutch lock in third straight trip to state

May 15—Girls Tennis

No. 2 Pella 5, Ballard 2

PELLA — For a third straight year, the Pella girls tennis team has advanced to the state tournament. The second-ranked Lady Dutch played host to Ballard at Caldwell Park on Tuesday afternoon in a team regional final.

Play started with a very competitive singles portion that included one tiebreaker and two third set tiebreakers. Pella took four of the six matches but couldn't quite close it out in singles play with Ballard winning both third set tiebreakers to make it 4-2. Emily Blom (7-6 (7-1), 6-4), Alloree Else (6-3, 6-1), Claire Smock (6-3, 6-0) and Bryn Higginbotham (6-1, 6-0) all scored wins in singles play.

The Lady Dutch needed just one win out of the three doubles matches and they would get it from their No. 2 doubles team of Blom/Smock who grabbed a 6-4, 6-0 win to secure the meet and another state tournament banner.

No. 2 Pella (9-1) advances to the state quarterfinals where they will face No. 9 Clarinda (11-1) on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Atlantic.

Baseball

Bondurant-Farrar 10, Pella 3

BONDURANT — The Dutch opened the season on the road on Tuesday at Bondurant-Farrar where they would fall behind early and suffer a 10-3 loss to the Bluejays.

B-F scored twice in the second, three times in the third and four times in the fourth to build a 9-0 lead early on before Pella broke up the shutout with a pair of runs in the fifth. The Bluejays tacked on one more in the sixth before the Dutch scored one more time in the seventh.

Pella was limited to just three hits on the night with Teagan Hoekstra going 2-of-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Nathan Carey suffered the loss after allowing six runs, four earned, on four hits with one strikeout in 3 1/3 innings.

Pella (0-1) will have their home opener on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Clear Creek-Amana (0-1).

