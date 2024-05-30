Area roundup: Indians down Blue Demons, 9-2

May 29—Baseball

Oskaloosa 9, Albia 2

OSKALOOSA — The Indians bounced back from Tuesday's doubleheader losses with a good 9-2 win over Albia at home on Tuesday.

Linus Morrison led the Osky bats going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Griffin Snitker and Jake North both had two RBIs while Maddux Ashman and Spencer Vaughan both drove in one run.

Trey Parks pitched six strong innings allowing two runs on three hits with five walks and nine strikeouts to get the win.

Oskaloosa (2-3) opens conference play with a doubleheader at Norwalk (3-3) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Gilbert 7, Pella 2

PELLA — Gilbert did all of their damage late to top Pella in non-conference action on Tuesday.

Pella opened a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Tigers offense would break through late with four runs in the fifth and three in the seventh.

Isaiah Kettler was 2-for-4 with a double while Lake Cowman and Nathan Carey both had one RBI on the night.

Pella (4-2) will travel to Newton (3-4) to start conference play with a doubleheader on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Gilbert 6, Pella 4

PELLA — The Lady Dutch saw their comeback bid fall just short to Gilbert on Tuesday.

The Tigers used a five-run third inning to jump ahead before Pella tried to erase the deficit with one run in the sixth and three in the seventh before running out of outs.

Elah Hiemstra went 2-for-3 with an RBI while Kiki Riggen, Ava Curry and Emma Eekhoff also had one RBI each. Eekhoff took the loss after pitching three innings and allowing six runs, one earned, on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Saige DeJong pitched four scoreless innings in relief with three Ks.

Pella (1-1) heads to Newton (4-0) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for a doubleheader to open conference play.

