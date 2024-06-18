Area roundup: Indians challenge No. 2 Norwalk

Jun. 17—Softball

No. 2 Norwalk 5, Oskaloosa 3

OSKALOOSA — The Indians put up a pretty good fight against the second-ranked Warriors of Norwalk on Friday at Jay Harms Field.

The scoring flurry started in the second inning with both sides scoring a run which would continue until Norwalk held a 4-3 lead after four innings. The Warriors added an insurance run in the sixth and Osky was held off the scoreboard after the third.

Haylee Parker was 3-for-4 for Osky while Cylee Smith belted a solo homer. Jenna Harbour and Kassie Johnson also had one RBI each. Smith took the loss in the circle after pitching four innings and allowing two unearned runs on three hits with one two walks and three strikeouts.

Oskaloosa (8-12, 3-8 LHC) will travel to Pella Christian (1-14, 0-9 LHC) on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

Pella 5, Newton 4

PELLA — The Lady Dutch stormed back late to walk it off against Newton on Friday.

The Cardinals did their damage early building a 4-0 lead after the first inning. That advantage would hold for most of the game before Pella broke through to score one in the sixth. The Lady Dutch then came up with a huge rally in seventh to score four runs and complete the comeback with a walk-off.

Kamryn Long led the way going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Ava Curry would drive in two while Elah Hiemstra and Emma Eekhoff also registered an RBI.

Eekhoff bounced back from a tough start to finish strong and get the win after going all seven innings and allowing four runs, three earned, on eight hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Pella (12-7, 7-4 LHC) will play host to Indianola (10-12, 5-5 LHC) for a doubleheader on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Indianola 16, Pella Christian 6 (6 innings)

INDIANOLA — The Eagles went back and forth with Indianola before ultimately being run ruled in six innings on Friday.

PC gained a 1-0 lead after one inning before the Indians would get in on the scoring to lead 3-1 going to the fifth. In that fifth inning, Indianola would plate another seven runs to push the advantage to 10-1. But the Eagles responded well with five runs of their own in the top of the sixth to pull it back to 10-6. But the Indian bats continued where they left off in the fifth and scored six times to activate the run rule.

Pella Christian (1-14, 0-9 LHC) welcomes No. 6 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes (16-3, 8-1 LHC) to town for a doubleheader on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

*Stats were unavailable at time of print

Baseball

Norwalk 2, Oskaloosa 1

OSKALOOSA — The Indians dropped at one-run pitcher's dual on Friday at home against LHC foe Norwalk.

The Warriors got things going with one run in the first before later adding another in the fifth. Osky broke through with one run in the six but the Warriors were able to hold off an Indian rally late to get the win.

Oskaloosa (7-14, 3-8 LHC) gets a couple of days off before going to Pella Christian (9-13, 1-8 LHC) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

*Stats were unavailable at time of print

Pella 10, Newton 2

PELLA — The Dutch picked up a convincing 10-2 win over Newton at home on Friday.

Pella gave up two runs to the Cardinals in the top of the first but answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning as part of a 10-0 unanswered run to end the game.

Nathan VandeLune led the Pella bats going 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Nathan Carey added a 2-for-4 night with three RBIs while Isaiah Kettler had two RBIs and Teagan Hoekstra and Samuel Carlson both drove in one.

Tanner Roley got the win after pitching 3 1/3 innings allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Isaiah Kettler and Samuel Carlson pitched the remaining 3 2/3 innings and combined to allow just one hit and three walks with nine Ks.

Pella (13-6, 8-3 LHC) starts this week by hosting Indianola (14-7, 8-3 LHC) for a doubleheader on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Indianola 7, Pella Christian 1

INDIANOLA — Pella Christian continues to try and grind through the challenges of Little Hawkeye Conference play as they fell to Indianola on Friday.

PC struck first with their lone run of the night in the first inning before Indianola took the lead for good with a four-run second inning.

Eliot Menninga was 2-for-3 with two doubles while Luke Fynaardt finished 1-for-3 with an RBI scoring Brecken Ritzert in the first after Ritzert's one-out double. Trevor Veenstra suffered the loss after pitching 1 2/3 innings and allowing four runs, three earned, on two hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

Pella Christian (9-13, 1-8 LHC) returns to Eagle Lane for another tough LHC test as they host No. 3 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes (20-1, 8-0 LHC) for a doubleheader on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Colin Peters can be reached at 641-672-2581, by email at cpeters@oskyherald.com or on Twitter @ColinPetersOH.