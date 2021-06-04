Area roundup: Edward Little boys lacrosse beats Lewiston in overtime

Jun. 4—LEWISTON — Caleb Strout, who turned in a five-goal performance, scored the game-winning goal a couple minutes into overtime to lift Edward Little to a 10-9 win, a rare boys lacrosse victory for the Red Eddies over rival Lewiston on Thursday night.

Before Strout's overtime heroics, teammate Tyler Smith (two goals) slipped in the tying goal in the waning seconds of regulation.

Edward Little's Wesley Clements won a majority of the faceoffs, which helped keep the Red Eddies (3-9) in contention.

The Red Eddies were flat in the first few minutes of play, allowing the Blue Devils to reel off three quick goals before EL got back on its feet.

The Eddies trailed 5-3 at halftime but flipped that to a 8-6 lead with a five-goal third period.

Caleb Davis scored a pair of goals and Cam Dufour add one for the Edward Little.

For the Blue Devils (6-6), Tyler Leger, Kyle Graves and John Bigelow each scored a pair of goals, while Nick Pelletier and Cody Dionne each added one.

Charlotte Castonguay collected five goals and Lilly Gish and Shauna LeBlanc each turned in a hat trick as the Blue Devils (7-5) finished the regular season on a high note against the Rams (3-9) in Bangor.

The Blue Devils turned in a total team effort with 12 assists. Brie Dube added two goals and Ceci Miller dropped in one. Lewiston goalie Emma Begin made four saves to earn the win.

Mckayla Kendall, Laela Martinez, Fallon Eggett, Melody Curtis and Nuthi Ganesh each contributed a goal for the Rams.

Brooke McKenney had two hits, including a double, to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Mustangs in the Mountain Valley Conference title game in Madison.

Arabel Linkletter added a triple for Madison.

Maddie Herr had two hits for the Mustangs.