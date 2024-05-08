Area roundup: Eagles grab LHC boys golf title

May 7—Boys Golf

Pella Christian takes first in final LHC Meet

NEWTON — The final regular season Little Hawkeye Conference meet was held at Westwood Golf Course in Newton on Monday with Pella Christian taking first on the day and also finishing off a conference title overall.

The Eagles took first on the day with a score of 308 putting them 10 strokes ahead of second place Pella. Deacon Branderhorst had a big day with a two-under par score of 69 to take the medalist honors. Teammates Eliot Menninga and Cooper Spronk were behind in seventh and eighth with rounds of 78 and 79, respectively. Isaiah Breems rounded out the scoring with a round of 82.

The scores of all four regular season LHC meets were added up and PC got the crown with a score of 1253 to finish ahead of Pella (1285), Newton (1339) and Oskaloosa (1341). Menninga and Branderhorst earned first team all-conference honors with Menninga also being the number one golfer after the four-meet total. Breems and Spronk received second team all-conference honors.

AJ Hoekstra led Pella on Monday with a round 75 while Cade McGinley followed right behind with a 76. Luke Naig's 82 and Simon Thoreson's 84 rounded out the scoring on the day.

McGinley also earned first team all-conference honors and was the runner-up medalist overall in the four events.

Oskaloosa was led by Johnathon Terpstra's 79 to put him in ninth place on Monday. Linus Morrison (91), Maddux Ashman and Carter Blanco (95) rounded out the scoring.

Terpstra picked up second team all-conference honors after finishing eighth over the four meets.

Oskaloosa and Pella will play at Edmundson Golf Course for Sectional play on Wednesday while Pella Christian hosts their Sectional meet at Bos Landen Golf Course also on Wednesday.

Girls Golf

Pella fourth, Osky sixth at LHC Meet

INDIANOLA — Six Little Hawkeye Conference teams were in Indianola on Monday for the LHC Tournament. The hosts would come away with the title and a team score of 346 with Pella taking fourth at 396 and Oskaloosa grabbing sixth with a 441.

Karsyn Lyons paced Pella with her round of 87 putting her in fourth place. Emerson Lee (98), Sophia Reynolds (102) and Carlyn Henry (109) wrapped up the scoring for the Lady Dutch.

Pella was third as a team in the overall LHC standings. Lyons was the runner-up in the individual race and received all-conference honors along with Reynolds.

The Oskaloosa girls were led by Reese Milburn's 104 with Gracie DeRonde (107), Rian Allman (115) and Leah Cohrt (115) rounding out the scoring.

"We continue to show improvements in every area but our scores are not necessarily reflective of it," Oskaloosa head coach Cory Sheeley said. "Today's course is very tough and I am proud of how they played. We will continue to work on our game in hopes that we peak at the regional meet on May 15."

Oskaloosa and Pella both compete in Knoxville on Friday at 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Area teams get final tune-up at Dutch Relays

OSKALOOSA — The Pella Dutch Relays were at Statesmen Community Stadium on Monday wit the on-going construction over at Pella Stadium. Pella, Oskaloosa and Pella Christian were all in action on Monday in one final tune-up before the state qualifier on Thursday.

The Pella girls came away with the win with a score of 166 while Pella Christian was third with 126 points and Oskaloosa fourth with 103 points.

Scoring wins for the Lady Dutch on the night included individual wins from Elsie Brenneman (800, 2:39.34), Marissa Ferebee (1500, 4:42.88), Rebekah Wittenberg (3000, 12:56.85) and Katie Scheckel (Shot Put, 35-10). They also scored relay wins in the Distance Medley (4:30.65), 4x200 (1:49.16) and 4x800 (10:19.19).

Pella Christian got wins from Rachel Kacmarynski in the 100 (12.80) and 200 (25.87), Bailey Vos in the 400 (58.10) as well as relay wins from their 4x100 and 4x400 groups.

The Oskaloosa girls scored a pair of wins on the night from Ryleigh Wilken in the High Jump (5-2) and from Hannah Quang, who was battling a hamstring injury and won the 100 Hurdles with her time of 16.45.

On the boys side, Pella completed the sweep with a score of 179 while Pella Christian was fifth with 80 points and Osky was seventh with 47 points.

Individual wins for the Pella boys included Owen Kettler (Long Jump, 21-0.5), Hanson King (Shot Put, 59-11.75), Ben Thompson (400, 54.23), Mason Gaulke (800, 2:03.90) and Canaan Dunham (1600, 4:15.42). They also added relay wins in the Shuttle Hurdle (1:07.64), 4x400 (3:31.49) and 4x800 (8:44.90).

The Eagles got a couple wins on the boys side with Trevor Veenstra winning the Discus with a throw of 190-2. PC also scored wins in the Sprint Medley (1:38.71) and the Distance Medley (3:47.15).

Osky didn't have any wins but did show improvement with three season-best marks and 13 PRs on Monday. Their best finish came courtesy of Jaden DeRonde who raced to third in the 100 with a time of 11.97.

Oskaloosa will be in Solon for their state qualifier on Thursday at 4 p.m. while Pella will be in Saydel and Pella Christian will be at Roland-Story.

Girls Soccer

No. 5 Pella 10, Oskaloosa 0

PELLA — It was a soccer doubleheader in Pella on Monday night as the Lady Dutch rolled to a 10-0 mercy win early in the second half.

Pella tallied eight in first half before finishing it off with two more early in the second.

Abby Warner enjoyed a big night with four goals and two assists while Lizzie Neumann and Taylor Semini both scored twice. Sarah Hardman and Bri Shannon had one goal each with Lauren Mace collecting three assists and Avary Hunsinger adding one helper.

Freshman Aliah Cauthron had 15 saves in net for the Indians.

Oskaloosa (2-8) returns home to host Pella Christian (7-6) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. while No. 5 (2A) Pella (9-3) will host No. 4 (3A) Waukee (9-3-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Pella Christian 5, Central Iowa United 1

STATE CENTER — Pella Christian was on the road for a non-conference match on Monday against Central Iowa United.

The Eagles held a 3-1 lead at the half and then tacked on two more in the second half to finish off the win.

Lexi Terpstra, Tori Van Zee, Esther Ford and Jaclyn Holmes all had goals for PC.

Pella Christian (7-6) heads to Oskaloosa (2-8) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pella 7, Oskaloosa 0

PELLA — Pella finished off the soccer doubleheader sweep over Oskaloosa in game two on Monday night.

The Dutch tallied four goals in the first half and another three in the second half while getting the shutout.

Tyson Barnes and Emmanuel Diers both had two goals to lead the way while Austin Bone and Gabe Schierman each had a goal and an assist and Gideon VandeKieft had the other goal. Chase Hamilton collected two assists as well with Dominic Davis making one save in net.

Omar Garcia and Tyler Brockman split time in net for Osky with two getting a total of 22 saves on the night.

Oskaloosa (0-12) hosts Pella Christian (6-6) for senior night on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. while Pella (6-8) hosts their senior night on Friday at 7 p.m. against Knoxville (8-5).

Pella Christian 4, Chariton 2

PELLA — The Eagles picked up a solid non-conference victory at home on Monday against Chariton.

Pella Christian held a tight 2-1 lead at the break with the Chargers scoring one and PC adding another two in the second half to get the victory.

Caue Bastos, Ethan Van Arendonk and Camden Parker all had one goal for the Eagles with Nathan Brouwer and Elias Keegan both chipping in one assist. Keagan Fopma made seven saves in net for the Eagles as well.

Pella Christian (6-6) travels to Oskaloosa (0-12) on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

