Area roundup: Eagles flying back to state golf

May 14—Boys Golf

Pella Christian heading back to state

PANORA — The Pella Christian boys golf team secured their return trip to state on Monday at their Class 2A district qualifier at Lake Panorama National Golf Course in Panora.

The Eagles battled though soggy conditions and some light rain on their way to get second in the event with a score of 305 to finish two strokes behind host Panorama for first.

Isaiah Breems and Deacon Branderhorst both paced PC with even-par rounds of 72 to finish tied for second individually. Eliot Menninga and Landon Fransman shot 80 and 81, respectively, to round out the scoring.

Pella Christian will play in the two-day Class 2A State Golf Tournament at Goldwater Links Golf Course in Ames on Monday and Tuesday, May 20 and 21.

Boys Soccer

Knoxville 4, Oskaloosa 0

KNOXVILLE — Oskaloosa moved to postseason play on Monday at Knoxville and saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Panthers.

The Indians trailed 1-0 at the half before Knoxville tacked on three more goals in the second half on their way to advancing to the next round.

Oskaloosa finishes their season with an 0-15 record.

*Stats were unavailable at time of print

No. 8 Marion 2, Pella 0

MARION — The Dutch were shutout by the eighth-ranked Wolves of Marion in their final regular season contest on Monday.

Marion tallied a goal in each half while holding the Dutch off the scoreboard.

Pella (6-9) will turn their attention to the postseason where they will head to No. 10 Newton (11-5) on Monday at 7 p.m. for a substate semifinal.

*Stats were unavailable at time of print

Pella Christian 2, Albia 1

PELLA — The Eagles scored an exciting comeback win over the Blue Demons in their substate quarterfinal match against Albia on Monday.

Albia struck first with the opening goal midway through the first half and would hold that 1-0 lead throughout the rest of the half.

PC would regroup at the break and breakthrough to tie it up in the 61st minute after Ben Wyngarden was fouled in the Albia box. Nathan Brouwer stepped up for the penalty kick and came through to even things up at 1-1. PC kept the pressure on and Theo Hugen who slithered through the Blue Demon defense before finishing off the go-ahead goal with the Eagles holding on from there to get the win.

Pella Christian (8-7) advances to the substate semifinals where they will travel to face No. 2 Iowa City Regina (13-3) on Monday at 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

No. 2 North Polk 3, No. 5 Pella 1

ALLEMAN — In a potential state tournament preview, No. 5 Pella wrapped up their regular season on Monday at No. 2 North Polk with the Comets coming away with the 3-1 victory.

North Polk picked up at 2-0 lead in the first half and were able to hold on to that two goal deficit in the end.

Abby Warner came up with the lone goal for the Lady Dutch.

No. 5 Pella (11-4) heads into postseason play with a bye and awaits the winner of Newton (8-8) and Des Moines Hoover (6-8) at home for a regional semifinal next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

No. 4 Dallas Center-Grimes 9, Pella Christian 0

GRIMES — In a make-up game from earlier this season, Pella Christian finished regular season play with a tough 9-0 loss to No. 4 Dallas Center-Grimes on Monday.

The Mustangs had four goals in the first half and added another five in the second half on their way to victory.

Pella Christian (8-8) begins postseason play on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. when they hit the road to face Grand View Christian (6-7) in a regional quarterfinal.

