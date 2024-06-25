Area roundup: Eagles earn split at Newton

Jun. 24—Baseball

Newton 6, Pella Christian 0

Pella Christian 10, Newton 5

NEWTON — Two teams hungry for a conference win met in Newton on Friday with Pella Christian and the Cardinals ending up with a split after their doubleheader.

The Cardinals did their damage early in game one with three runs in the first before gaining a 6-0 lead after four innings.

PC had six hits in the shutout loss with Tysen De Vries going 2-for-3. Connor Van Zee took the loss after pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing five runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Game two saw the Eagle bats come alive late. They held a 1-0 lead for the first three innings before Newton broke through for five runs int he fourth. PC responded with nine runs over the final three innings to get the comeback win.

Eliot Menninga would lead the way going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Ethan Van Arendonk also had three hits while Caleb Van Arendonk and Brecken Ritzert both had two RBIs and Grant Kelderman drove in one. Ritzert scored the win after pitching four innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits with two walks and six Ks.

Pella Christian (12-16, 3-11 LHC) makes a trip across town to face Pella (18-7, 12-4 LHC) on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Ankeny 10, Oskaloosa 5

North Polk 4, Oskaloosa 0

OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa battled a couple of tough ranked foes at Jay Harms Field on Saturday. The Indians welcomed No. 8 (5A) Ankeny and No. 1 (4A) North Polk to town for a triangular with Osky suffering a 10-5 loss to the Hawks and a 4-0 loss to the Comets.

Ankeny started their game off with four runs in the first before pushing their lead to 6-0 in the fourth. Osky would respond in a big way with one run in the fourth and five in the fifth to pull within one of the Hawks before the visitors tacked on four runs late to secure the win.

Ankeny pitcher Abby Rushner struck out 15 over six innings of work. Addison McKain and Vivian Bolibaugh both had two RBIs for Osky while Haylee Parker drove in the other run. Shannon VanRheenen suffered the loss after pitching all seven innings and allowing 10 runs, six earned, on 15 hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Game two saw Osky hold their own against the top-ranked Comets of North Polk. The Comets scored three in the fourth and one in the sixth and that was enough to get the win after holding the Indians to four hits.

Kassie Johnson, McKain, Bolibaugh and VanRheenen all had one hit in the game. Cylee Smith pitched four innings in the loss allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits with one walk and two Ks.

Oskaloosa (10-15, 5-9 LHC) returns to conference play on Monday at 7:15 p.m. when they host Newton (12-10, 5-9 LHC).

No. 14 Pella 14, BCLUW 4 (5 innings)

No. 14 Pella 4, Marshalltown 1

MARSHALLTOWN — The Lady Dutch picked up a couple of good non-conference wins at the Bobcat Classic in Marshalltown on Saturday.

Game one saw Pella win in comeback fashion after trailing the Comets 4 — 0 in the third inning. The Lady Dutch bats exploded for five runs in the third and another four in the fifth before closing out the win in five innings.

Ava Curry and Bray-Lynne Van Zante both had two RBIs for Pella while Katie Scheckel, Lucy Carlson, Avery Parks and Kamryn Long all had one RBI. Saige DeJong got the win after pitching five innings and allowing four runs, two earned, on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Pella then took on the host Bobcats and would score a run in each of the first four innings on their way to a solid 4-1 victory.

Elah Hiemstra was 3-for-4 with a double while Curry, Scheckel and Carlson all had one RBI. DeJong pitched another strong game gong all seven innings and allowing one run on two hits with six Ks.

No. 14 Pella (16-10, 9-7 LHC) returns home to take on Pella Christian (1-20, 0-14 LHC) on Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Newton 7, Pella Christian 0 (Forfeit)

Newton 12, Pella Christian 2 (5 innings)

NEWTON — The Eagles were in Newton on Friday for a conference battle. The night was suppose to be a doubleheader but PC forfeited one of those games again due to the continual battle with injuries.

Game two was won by Newton in five innings as the Cardinals went up 4-0 early. PC got two runs back in the third but the Cardinals would continue to add on and win it by run rule.

Pella Christian (1-20, 0-14 LHC) will head to No. 14 (4A) Pella (16-10, 9-7 LHC) on Monday at 7:15 p.m.

