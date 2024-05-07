Area roundup: Eagle golfers score another win

May 6—Boys Golf

Pella Christian grabs first at Colfax-Mingo

COLFAX — For the fifth time this season, The Pella Christian boys golf team picked up another win as they made a road trip on Friday to Colfax for the Colfax-Mingo Invitational. The Eagles would bring back first place with a team score of 309 to beat out second place PCM by four strokes.

Eliot Menninga grabbed another medalist honor with his round of 71 leading the way overall. Landon Fransman added a fifth place finish with his 78 while Deacon Branderhorst was seventh with a 79 and Cooper Spronk was ninth with an 81.

Pella Christian finishes the regular season on Monday at Newton.

Girls Golf

Osky girls fifth at Ottumwa

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa girls golf squad was at the Ottumwa Golf and Social Club on Friday for a make-up of the Ottumwa Invitational. The nine-team invitational ended with Pleasant Valley getting the win while Oskaloosa took fifth with a score of 456.

Gracie DeRonde's round of 106 led the way for the Indians as she would finish 19th overall. Leah Cohrt (112), Lydia Van Veldhuizen (119) and Reese Milburn (119) would round out the scoring.

Oskaloosa is at Indianola for the Little Hawkeye Conference Tournament on Monday.

Boys Tennis

Oskaloosa boys get final tune up at Ottumwa

OTTUMWA — In their final tournament before starting postseason play, the Oskaloosa boys tennis team competed at the Ottumwa Invite on Saturday.

Oskaloosa will go to Fairfield for the District Singles and Doubles Tournament on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

*Results were unavailable at time of print

