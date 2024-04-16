Area roundup: Eagle boys finish third at Dutch Masters

Apr. 15—Boys Golf

Area teams compete at Dutch Masters

PELLA — Pella, Pella Christian and Oskaloosa were all apart of the 11-team Dutch Masters Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The boys took on Bos Landen on Friday before coming back to finish up at Pella Country Club on Saturday.

ADM would win the tournament with a two-day score of 620 while Pella Christian followed behind in third at 629, Pella in eighth at 648 and Oskaloosa in 10th at 690.

The Eagles sat fifth after the first day but roared back to shoot the best team score of 295 on day two to jump into the top three. Leading the way was Eliot Menninga who shot a two-under par round of 70 to go with his 77 from Friday to put him in a three-way tie for first place and the coveted Dutch Masters green jacket.

The three would go to a playoff hole where Romon Roth of Washington would win it with a 40-foot birdie putt to claim the green jacket and hand Menninga a second place finish.

Cooper Spronk was next best for PC with an 81-73—154 while Deacon Branderhorst (86-77—163) and Isaiah Breems (90-75—165) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles.

Pella was paced by Cade McGinley's seventh place finish in the invitational. He put together rounds of 83 and 70 for a score of 153. Following behind him was KJ Besick (81-81—162), Cole Floden (86-77-163) and Patrick Bishara (94-76—170).

Like the rest of the field, Oskaloosa did well to bounce back from some tough rounds on Friday to improve on Saturday. Johnathan Terpstra led the Indians with his rounds of 92 and 72 for a 164. Ryan Carriker (87-84—171), Carter Blanco (92-83—175) and Linus Morrison (91-90—181) rounded out Osky's scoring.

All three teams will head back to Bos Landen on Tuesday at 1 p.m. for a Little Hawkeye Conference event.

Boys Tennis

Oskaloosa 6, Albia 3

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa boys tennis team picked up their first win of the season at home against Albia on Friday.

The Indians jumped in front by winning four of the six singles matches. Cam Cassens got a comeback win at No. 1 at 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7) while Mason Muir (6-4, 6-4), Holden Braundmeir (2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8)) and Aiden Scholes (6-3, 6-4) got wins at No. 4, 5 and 6.

Osky finished it off with a pair of wins in doubles play. Muir/Braundmeir won 6-3, 7-5 while Cooper Rupprecht/Scholes came back to win 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-7).

"It was nice to see the kids battle back and dig deep to come from behind to win those matches," Oskaloosa head coach Tony Witt said. "Overall everyone is still improving with each practice and with every match they play."

Oskaloosa (1-2) host Dallas Center-Grimes (0-4) on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

No. 2 Pella 8, No. 4 North Polk 3

PELLA — A clash of top five ranked teams happened on Friday in Pella as the second-ranked Dutch took on No. 4 North Polk. The dual saw the Dutch come away with a big 8-3 non-conference win at home.

Jack Briggs scored a big win at No. 1 in singles defeating state contender Ethan Moon 6-4, 6-1. Ben Van Gorp (6-1, 7-5), Nile Rozenboom (6-0, 6-0) and Brody Ferrell (6-3, 6-0) also snagged wins for the Dutch in singles play to give them a 4-2 advantage heading to doubles.

Pella finished things off by winning four of the doubles matches as Briggs/Van Gorp (6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8)), Rozenboom/Jordan Shaffer (6-0, 6-0), Noah Zobel/Ferrell (6-0, 6-4) and Brayden Van Horn/Jamison Visser (6-2, 7-5) tallied victories.

No. 2 Pella (5-0) will host Oskaloosa (1-2) on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Osky, Pella battle at Knoxville Tourney

KNOXVILLE — Oskaloosa and Pella both made their way to Knoxville for the Panther Boys Tennis Invitational. The Dutch would come away with first place with 26.5 points after winning a tiebreaker with North Polk who they had just defeated in a top five showdown the day before. Oskaloosa would take fourth with six points.

Pella was led by singles champion Jack Briggs who was able to defeat North Polk's Easton Moon 8-5 in the finals. Ben Van Gorp added a fifth place finish.

In doubles, the duo of Josh Roozeboom/Cameron Rowe would fall 8-5 in the finals to Ethan Moon/Vance Rupp. Nile Rozenboom/Brody Ferrell would take third place for the Dutch.

For Oskaloosa, they did not have a top six finisher as Cam Cassens won one match in the singles bracket while Ethan Stek/Aiden Scholes were one win away from placing in the doubles bracket.

Track and Field

Pella shows well at Jim Duncan Invitational

DES MOINES — The first of three trips to the Blue Oval this spring for Pella saw the Dutch compete with some of the best at the Jim Duncan Invitational on Saturday.

Out in the field it was Pella's Hanson King battling it out with Pella Christian's Trevor Veenstra. King won both events with a 57-10.5 throw in the shot put and 185-6 throw in the discus while Veenstra was right behind with throws of 57-4 and 184-9.

Back on the track, Pella's Marissa Ferebee continued her standout season by winning the 3000 with a time of 9:48.05 which was the 15th best ever by an Iowa High School athlete. Canaan Dunham also showed well in the 3200, placing third with a time of 9:13.04.

The other top three finish on the day came from Pella's boys distance medley where Colin Kerndt, Bailey Shetterly, Harrison Mullens and Dunham raced to second place at 3:35.03.

The Pella boys head to Norwalk on Monday at 4:30 p.m. while the girls travel to Newton on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bishop Heelan 10, Oskaloosa 0

WINTERSET — The Oskaloosa boys fell in a pair of games at the Winterset Tournament on Saturday. The Indians would fall 10-0 against Bishop Heelan and 4-0 against Winterset.

The Crusaders struck for eight goals in the first half before finishing off the game with two more in the second half. The Huskies scored a pair of goals in each half to defeat the Indians.

Omar Garcia and Tyler Brockman combined to make 10 saves against Winterset while Garcia and Nicholas Ramos had another 10 total saves against Bishop Heelan.

Oskaloosa (0-7) returns home to host North Polk (3-2) on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Pella goes 0-2 at DM Hoover Tournament

DES MOINES — The Dutch lost a pair of close games on Saturday at the Huskies Invitational as they fell 3-2 to Des Moines Hoover and 1-0 to Des Moines Roosevelt.

Pella opened up against Hoover and would score first with Teddy Apostolopoulos getting on the board. The two teams went back and forth from there with the Huskies tying it up in the first half only for the Dutch to retake the lead in the second half with Austin Bone finding Apostolopoulos for his second goal of the game. Hoover tied it up again and sent the game to penalties where Hoover would make their first four while Pella missed two to fall 3-2.

Pella would look to bounce back in game two against Roosevelt. The Dutch earned an early PK but this time Apostolopoulos was unable to convert. The Roughriders had the possession advantage for most of the game but the Dutch backline stood tall. With less than 10 minutes left, Roosevelt would finally break through with a deep shot beating the Pella keeper for the lone goal of the match.

Apostolopoulos finished with two goals while Bone added an assist on the day. Keeper Tristan Huckstep ended up with 12 total saves on the day.

"It was a great day of soccer," Pella head coach Mark Solomon said. "Frustrating for Pella, but also motivating to know of the quality of teams we can play against."

Pella (2-5) is back at home to host Indianola (2-6) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 1, No. 3 Pella 0

PELLA — The wrap up a treacherous week of three ranked opponents in five days, the third-ranked Lady Dutch of Pella hosted No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock in a state tournament rematch from a year ago.

Just as it did that game in 2023, one goal was the difference as the Go-Hawks scored in the second half and held off the Lady Dutch the rest of the way for the win.

Pella tallied two shots on goal while keeper Madison Holland collected 14 saves in the loss.

No. 3 Pella (4-2) will travel to Indianola (3-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

