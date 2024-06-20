Area roundup: Eagle bats score season-high in win over PCM

Jun. 19—Baseball

Pella Christian 18, PCM 3 (4 innings)

PELLA — The Eagles snapped out of a tough stretch to score a season-high 18 runs in their win over PCM on Tuesday.

PCM scored twice in the top of the first inning but the PC bats would not be denied as they scored four in the first before exploding for 14 runs in the second inning on their way to the run rule win after four innings.

The Eagles finished with 12 hits and nine free bases via walks or hit batsmen. Tysen De Vries finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Eliot Menninga had a home run and four RBIs. Trevor Veenstra had a double along with five RBIs while Brecken Ritzert drove in three with two doubles. Caleb Van Arendonk, Grant Kelderman, Connor Van Zee and Ethan Van Arendonk all had one RBI.

Kelderman pitched to the win after going three innings and allowing one unearned run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.

Pella Christian (10-15, 1-10 LHC) plays their fourth game in three days on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. when they host Oskaloosa (7-14, 3-8 LHC).

Pella 8, Winterset 2

WINTERSET — The Dutch extended their winning streak to four straight games on Tuesday as they topped Winterset on the road, 8-2.

Pella did most of their damage late but they did grab an early 1-0 lead after the first inning with the Huskies later tying it in the third. The Dutch bats would then break through again in the late innings with four runs in the fifth and another three in the sixth pushing them to the win.

Isaiah Kettler and Nathan Carey both drove in two runs while Lucas Jablonski also had one RBI. The Dutch finished with six hits but had a very patient approach drawing nine walks. Samuel Carlson pitched all seven innings in the win allowing two runs on six hits with four walks and 11 punch outs.

Pella (16-6, 10-3 LHC) will stay on the road with a big trip to No. 3 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes (22-1, 10-0 LHC) as the top two teams in the conference battle on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

