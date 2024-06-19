Area roundup: Dutch walk-off Indianola to cap doubleheader thriller

Jun. 18—Baseball

Pella 10, Indianola 9

Pella 6, Indianola 5 (14 innings)

PELLA — The Dutch scrapped out a pair of one-run wins over Indianola in a long night at the ball field on Monday.

Game one was a whole lot of back and forth with five ties and six lead changes. The back and forth started in the second inning with Indianola scoring three only for Pella to respond with five runs in the bottom of the inning. That started the yo-yoing before the Dutch got in front 10-9 after scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth and closing it out in the seventh.

Isaiah Kettler had a big game at the plate going 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and four RBIs. Landyn Bethards drove in three runs while Anderson Schirm had one RBI. Freshman Hayes Lautenbach scored the win for Pella after pitching the final two innings and allowing one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Game two followed and it was a marathon. The back and forth continued from game one with both teams matching each other for the first four innings to be locked up at 3-3. Pella then took the lead with a run in the fifth and sixth inning before Indianola would rally to keep things going with a pair of runs in the seventh. The game went on just past midnight when Lake Cowman would come through for the Dutch with a walk-off base hit in the 14th inning.

Kettler finished 3-for-5 with two walks and a double to reach five times while Nathan Carey would collect three RBIs. Cowman, Lucas Jablonski and Bethards also had one RBI in the game. Carey pitched 5 1/3 innings allowing three unearned runs on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Kettler and Ryan Howard combined to pitch eight shutout innings in relief, allowing just two hits with four walks and seven Ks.

Pella (15-6, 10-3 LHC) won't get much time to rest as they will hit the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to take on Winterset (7-10).

No. 3 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes 16, Pella Christian 0 (4 innings)

No. 3 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes 15, Pella Christian 2 (5 innings)

PELLA — The Mustangs continue to show why they are one of the top teams in the state as they rolled to a couple of run rule wins in Pella Christian on Monday.

Game one lasted four innings with DCG collecting 14 hits while no-hitting PC.

Connor Van Zee took the loss for the Eagles after going three innings and allowing nine runs on 10 hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Game two would end after five innings with the Mustangs getting 10 hits and another 11 free bases due to walks and hit-batsmen.

The PC bats had a better go at it in the finale with five hits led by Caleb Van Arendonk who finished 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI. Grant Kelderman also had one RBI. Brecken Ritzert suffered the loss after pitching three innings and allowing seven runs on two hits with four walks and four Ks.

Pella Christian (9-15, 1-10 LHC) will look to bounce back when they host PCM (7-10) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Pella 3, Indianola 2

Indianola 11, Pella 9

PELLA — Two teams battling in the middle of the pack of the Little Hawkeye Conference met in Pella on Monday night for a doubleheader. The Lady Dutch and the Indians of Indianola would leave with a split after a couple of close games.

Pella used a comeback win in game one to take it 3-2. Ava Curry would go 3-for-4 for Pella with a double and two RBIs. Madison Keske added a 2-for-3 effort with a double while Kamryn Long also drove in one run. Emma Eekhoff pitched all seven innings to get the win after allowing two unearned runs on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The bats were hot in game two as the Lady Dutch led 6-2 after the first inning only for the Indians to score nine unanswered runs to go up 11-6. Pella got two runs back in the fourth and pulled within two with another run in the sixth before ultimately falling, 11-9.

Curry and Kiki Riggen both went 3-for-4 in the contest while Long, Avery Parks and Eekhoff all had two RBIs. Elah Hiemstra also added a pair of walks and one RBI. Saige DeJong got hit with the loss after pitching four innings and allowing 11 runs, nine earned, on 11 hits with three walks and three Ks.

Pella (13-8, 8-5 LHC) will now take a trip to take on No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes (18-3, 10-1 LHC) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes 15, Pella Christian 0 (3 innings)

No. 6 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes 7, Pella Christian 0 (Forfeit)

PELLA — The Eagles were limited to one game of a doubleheader again due to injuries on Monday as they would drop a couple of games to No. 6 (4A) DCG.

Game one wrapped up after three innings with the Mustangs clubbing 14 hits including four doubles, one triple and three home runs.

Pella Christian (1-16, 0-11 LHC) will battle Oskaloosa (8-12, 3-8 LHC) at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

