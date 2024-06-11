Area roundup: Dutch sweep Eagles in summer doubleheaders

Jun. 10—Baseball

No. 9 (3A) Pella 11, Pella Christian 1 (5 innings)

No. 9 (3A) Pella 9, Pella Christian 4

PELLA — The crosstown rivals of Tulip Town met on the diamond on Friday with the Dutch coming away with a pair of wins over Pella Christian.

Pella was able to win game one by run rule after scoring four in the first, two in the third and five in the fourth.

Isaiah Kettler and Teagan Hoekstra both reached base three times with two RBIs to lead the Dutch while Samuel Carlson also added one RBI and got the win after pitching four innings and allowing one run on two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

PC saw Luke Fynaardt and Caleb Van Arendonk both collect two hits while Grant Kelderman was hit with the loss after pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing 10 runs, four earned, on four hits with three walks and four Ks.

Game two was much closer until the late innings and the two sides were locked at 2-2 until he fifth inning where the Dutch would plate four runs. The Eagles got two of those runs back in the bottom of the inning but Pella added another three insurance runs in the seventh for good measure.

Kettler continued his big night going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and finishing a homer short of the cycle. Nathan Carey had a double and two RBIs while Hoekstra also drove in another run. Carey got the win after pitching five solid innings allowing four runs, three earned, on seven knocks with four Ks.

PC was led by Trevor Veenstra's two RBIs with Kelderman and Connor Van Zee added one RBI a piece. Van Zee battled on the mound pitching 6 2/3 innings while allowing nine runs, eight earned, on 11 hits with one walk and seven punch outs.

No. 9 (3A) Pella (11-4, 6-2 LHC) will return home for another conference doubleheader on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against Norwalk (6-9, 3-2 LHC). Pella Christian (8-10, 1-7 LHC) will take on Norwalk (6-9, 3-2 LHC) on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Pella 16, Pella Christian 3 (4 innings)

Pella 1, Pella Christian 0 (Forfeit)

PELLA — The red-hot Lady Dutch traveled across town to an injury-filled Eagle lineup on Friday night. What was suppose to be a doubleheader turned into just one game with the second resulting in a forfeit due to PC's injuries.

PC actually held a 1-0 lead after the first inning before the Lady Dutch bats were awaken to the tune of eight runs in the second on their way to a run rule win after just four innings. It marked the third straight game of Pella scoring double digit runs and the fifth time this season.

Emma Eekhoff had a big game against her former teammates going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. Ava Curry was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Elah Hiemstra went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Riley Parks and Kiki Riggen also had one RBI a piece.

Saige DeJong pitched all four innings for Pella allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Pella (9-4, 6-2 LHC) rides a four-game winning streak into Knoxville (5-5) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. while Pella Christian (1-10, 0-8 LHC) will host No. 1 (4A) Norwalk (12-2, 5-1 LHC) on Monday at 7:15 p.m.

*Pella Christian stats were unavailable at time of print

