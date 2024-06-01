Area roundup: Dutch shutout Newton twice to open LHC play

May 31—Baseball

Pella 3, Newton 0

Pella 6, Newton 0

NEWTON — It was a strong start to the conference portion of the schedule for the Dutch on Wednesday as they picked up a pair of shutout wins at Newton.

Game one saw Pella score three runs on only two hits but it was plenty enough to get it done with one run in the second and two insurance runs in the sixth.

Isaiah Kettler and Landyn Bethards both had one hit while Nathan VandeLune pitched a complete game shutout allowing four hits and one walk while hitting five batters and striking out six.

The Pella bats struggled again in game two as it was tied at zero before Pella got the go-ahead run in the fifth and added five more runs in the seventh.

Anderson Schirm was 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Kettler was 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Teagan Hoekstra also drove in one run. Nathan Carey would pitch another Dutch complete game shutout allowing three hits with four walks and 10 Ks.

Pella (6-2, 2-0 LHC) will go to Indianola (7-4, 2-0 LHC) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Norwalk 9, Oskaloosa 3

Norwalk 6, Oskaloosa 4

NORWALK — Oskaloosa opened conference play on the road with a pair of losses at Norwalk.

The Warriors scored in each of the first five innings on their way to the 9-3 win in game one.

Osky was held to two hits in the game coming courtesy of Wyatt Grubb and Jake North. Spencer Vaughan suffered the loss after pitching 2 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs, five earned, on five hits with four walks and one strikeout.

The Indians tried to rally late in game two as they trailed 6-0 in the seventh before getting four runs across before running out of outs.

They were able do so despite being held to just one Lukas Toubekis hit in the contest. Linus Morrison took the loss after pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing five runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Oskaloosa (2-5, 0-2 LHC) will have a non-conference matchup against an old conference foe in Grinnell (5-6) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Softball

No. 1 Norwalk 10, Oskaloosa 0

No. 1 Norwalk 11, Oskaloosa 1

NORWALK — The Indians got to start their LHC play on the road against the top-ranked Warriors.

Norwalk showed why they could be playing for a title later this summer with a pair of run rule wins.

Oskaloosa (3-3, 0-2 LHC) will host their home tournament at Lacey Sports Complex on Saturday.

*Stats were unavailable at time of print

Pella 14, Newton 3

Pella 13, Newton 9

NEWTON — The bats came to play for the Lady Dutch on Wednesday as they tallied 27 runs over two games against Newton.

Game one saw Pella use a five-run second inning to pull in front. They would later hold a 6-3 lead in the sixth before exploding for another eight runs.

Katie Scheckel finished 2-for-3 in the game with a walk, two home runs and four RBIs. Ava Curry would also go 2-for-3 with a walk, triple, home run and four RBIs of her own. Kamryn Long also had a big game at the dish going 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs. Emma Eekhoff pitched to the win going six innings while allowing three unearned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts.

Game two featured the same explosive offense but played a little tighter as Newton matched Pella's scoring in the first three innings before the Lady Dutch pulled ahead with an eight run fourth inning.

Scheckel was 2-for-3 again with a home run and three RBIs to lead the way. Lucy Carlson also drove in three while Kiki Riggen and Curry drove in two and Bray-Lynne Van Zante and Elah Hiemstra both had one RBI. Saige DeJong pitched four innings and got the win after allowing nine runs, four earned, on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Pella (3-1, 2-0 LHC) will travel to No. 14 Indianola (5-1, 2-0 LHC) on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

No. 14 (4A) Indianola 12, Pella Christian 0

No. 14 (4A) Indianola 14, Pella Christian 2

PELLA — A tough opponent to start conference play against, Pella Christian played host to No. 14 (4A) Indianola in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Indians ended game one after only three innings. Faith Kacmarynski tallied the only Eagle hit in the game. Laurel Roozeboom took the loss after allowing 12 runs, six earned, on 10 hits with one walk.

Game two lasted five innings with PC going ahead 2-0 after the first inning before Indianola responded with 14 unanswered runs. Claire Braafhart was 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead the PC bats. Roozeboom suffered the loss again after pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing 10 runs, six earned, on nine hits with one walk.

Pella Christian (1-4, 0-2 LHC) gets another tough test when they head to No. 7 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes (2-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

