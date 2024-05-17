Area roundup: Dutch lock up return trip to team state

May 16—Boys Tennis

No. 2 Pella 5, Grinnell 0

PELLA — Continuing their quest for a fifth straight trip the team finals, No. 2 Pella secured a spot at team state on Wednesday after a quick 5-0 win over Grinnell in the substate finals.

It took less than an hour for the Dutch to get it done with five singles wins coming in straight sets to lock up the victory. Jack Briggs (6-0, 6-0), Joshua Roozeboom (6-4, 6-0), Nile Rozenboom (6-0, 6-0), Ben Van Gorp (6-4, 6-0) and Jordan Shaffer (6-0, 6-1) all grabbed wins for Pella to earn another state banner.

No. 2 Pella (10-0) advances to the state quarterfinals where they will travel to Iowa City for the potential two days of state on May 30-31.

Girls Soccer

Pella Christian 3, Grand View Christian 2

DES MOINES — The Eagles screeched back in comeback fashion to win their regional quarterfinal on Wednesday in Des Moines against the Thunder of Grand View Christian.

Pella Christian quickly fell behind 2-0 in the first 10 minutes of the game before getting one back to cut it to a one-goal game at the half. PC continued their push and scored two more times to grab the lead and hold on for the 3-2 victory.

Esther Ford had one goal and one assist to lead the Eagles while Lexi Terpstra and Ema Zula also scored while Claire Winn-Fogle had one assist. Dani Roose finished with five saves in net for the Eagles.

Pella Christian (9-8) advances to the regional semifinals where they will travel to No. 7 Nevada (12-5) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Baseball

Pella 7, Clear Creek-Amana 4

PELLA — The Dutch scored their first win of the season at home on Wednesday against Clear Creek-Amana.

Pella fell behind 2-0 early in the second inning before scoring three runs in the bottom half to take the lead. The Dutch added another three runs in the fourth and went back and forth the rest of the way.

The Clippers finished with five errors on the night while Pella added seven hits. Isaiah Kettler led the way with a huge evening going 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Teagan Hoekstra added a 2-for-4 effort with a double and one RBI. He also pitched to the win going six innings while allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. Kettler finished things off in the seventh battling around three walks with three strikeouts.

Pella (1-1) plays their third game in as many days on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at home against Centerville (0-1).

Colin Peters can be reached at 641-672-2581, by email at cpeters@oskyherald.com or on Twitter @ColinPetersOH.