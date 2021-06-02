Area roundup: Damon Bossie's eighth-inning homer lifts Lewiston baseball over Edward Little

Jun. 2—AUBURN — Damon Bossie blasted a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to break a tie and left Lewiston to a 7-4 baseball win over Edward Little on Tuesday.

Bossie also hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. The Blue Devils entered the fifth inning trailing 4-1, but Noah Hill had a two-run double and Michael Dymkowski scored on an error after reaching base with a double to even the score at 4-4.

Lewiston starter Josh Murphy went nearly seven full innings before he was relieved by Brandon Farinas, who earned earned the win. The two Blue Devils pitchers combined to strike out 16 batters.

Campbell Cassidy had an RBI single in the first inning, and Edward Little added two more runs in the first bases-loaded on walks to take a 3-0 lead.

Cassidy scored the Red Eddies' fourth run in the fourth inning when Lewiston committed an error while he was attempting to steal third base.

Edward Little starter Clay Robbins and relief pitcher Alex Avila combined to strike out 13 Lewiston batters.

: Grant Allard pitched a three-hitter and added three hits to lead Greely (12-3) over Gray-New Gloucester (2-14) at Cumberland.

Allard struck out seven with no walks. He also drove in two runs. Cooper Neleski drove in three runs and scored twice for the Rangers, including a two-run single in a five-run first inning.

Ben Dibiase had three hits and Wyatt Siemenski drove in three runs to pace the Roadrunners past the Cobras in five innings at North Anson.

Mt. Abram pitchers held Carrabec hitless, despite allowing four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Trevor Phelps struck out five in three innings.

The Vikings (11-0) came out on top of a pitchers' duel against the Raiders (11-5) in Fryeburg.

Wyatt Knightly pitched a complete game for Oxford Hills, earning the win. Ty Leblanc was the game's only repeat hitter with a pair of base hits.

Noah Grant threw a complete game for Fryeburg.

Winning pitcher Jake Gautreau hit a two-run single during a fourth-run sixth inning that broke a tie and helped Yarmouth (13-2) pull away from the Knights (7-9) at Poland.

Will Cox added a two-run double in the seventh for the Clippers.

Gautreau (6-1) struck out six.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 15, DIRIGO 10: Senior Gabbie Gallant had five hits and scored five times in the Falcons' (6-10) win over the Cougars (7-9) in Dixfield.

Freshman catcher Brooke Brown added four hits, including three doubles and had five RBIs for Mountain Valley (6-10), and senior Gracie Farnum belted four hits and scored three runs.

Alexa Perreault had two hits and two RBIs for the Cougars (7-9), while Allie Dyke and Emma MacFarlane each finished with two hits. Dirigo pitcher Grace Robbins struck out seven batters.

Gemma Landry tallied five hits, three RBIs and four runs for the Blue Devils (10-5) in a rivaly win over the Red Eddies (6-9) in Auburn.

Lewiston's Morgan Brown added three hits, six RBIs and two runs.

Courtney Larson led Edward Little with three hits, two RBIs and two runs, while Emma Samson finished with two hits and three RBIs.

After getting no-hit in the first game, the Roadrunners (1-12) picked up their first win of the season to split a doubleheader with the Cobras at Salem.

Mt. Abram lost the first game 5-0 before winning the second game 5-2. Both games were five innings. Liv Roderick hit a double for the Roadrunners and Adrianna Stinchfield struck out five while while allowing just one hit.

Kelsey Violette singled, doubled and drove in two runs to lift the Bucks (10-6) in Buckfield.

Emma Stevens-Belanger, Mckenna Ridlon, Addison Stevens-Belanger and Abby Albert each had two hits in a well-balanced team effort for Buckfield.

Nataleigh Moody and Mia Valliere each doubled for the Raiders (4-12).

Maisie Lerette had three hits, including a two-run homer during a three-run fifth inning that propelled Gray-New Gloucester (12-4) past Greely (4-11) at Cumberland.

Winning pitcher Madi Pelletier, who struck out eight, added two hits for the Patriots, who trailed 3-2 until the fifth.

Lily Rawnsley struck out five and also had two hits for the Rangers.

Haileigh Sawyer's three-run home run in the first inning got the Vikings off to a great start against the Raiders in Fryeburg.

Kaydence Morse added another home run in the fourth inning for the Vikings. Bella DeVivo, Sawyer, Trinity Bernard, Kiara McLeod, Chloe Estes, Miah Gallan and Olivia Gallan each had multiple hits.

Ela Brund and Courtney Emery were repeat hitters for Fryeburg.

The Knights (9-4) got the bats going early and closed out a big win over the Clippers (1-13) in Poland.

Emma Bunyea and Atlantis Martin each knocked two doubles, with Martin also collecting the win as pitcher and Bunyea totaling three hits and five RBIs. Sydney Lacombe and Kaylin O'Leary each had a triple, as did Bunyea.

The Gulls (1-11) and Saints (3-9) split a doubleheader in Old Orchard Beach.

St. Dom's Kathleen Dean had two triples in the doubleheader, while Bella Berryman had a triple and two doubles, Benie Yombe added a double and Alyssa Hart, Ava Apodaca and Lucy Frenette each had a single for the Saints.

Dean pitched both games for the Saints and earned the win in St. Dom's 18-9 victory in the second game.

Pitcher Summer St. Louis led OOB to a 3-2 win in game one with a complete-game that featured eight strikeouts. St. Louis and Kelly Palkovic each had two base hits in the first game, and Riley Fish and Jessica Lavgine were OOB's repeat hitters in game two.

Caleb Davis scored seven goals for the Red Eddies (2-9) against the Shipbuilders.

Caleb Strout added five goals and an assists for Edward Little, while Wesley Clements had four goals and three assists, Zander St. Pierre had two goals and Tyler Smith had a goal.

Gavin Cronkhite scored three times to lead the Blue Devils (6-5) past the Hawks (7-5) in Lewiston.

Eli Bigelow, Bryce Dufour and Tyler Leger each had two goals for Lewiston, while Cody Dionne and Liam Hutchinson each had a goal and an assist. Jon Bigelow also had a goal.

Thomas Streck had three goals for Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain. Wyatt Lyons contributed two goals and an assist, while Tim Worster had a goal and three assists and Eric Vining, Thomas Thornton and Bennett Ross had a goal each.

Taryn Cloutier scored seven goals as the Saints (5-5) beat the 26ers (1-8) at Gray.

Emily Wallingford and Jessica Zimmerman each had four goals for St. Dom's. Emma Roy added two goals, with Natalie Brooke and Isabella Pelletier scoring one apiece.

Andrea Smith scored four goals and Ellie Steele had three and two assists to lead GNG/Poland.

Mackenzie Baston made 20 saves in goal.