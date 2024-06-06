Area roundup: Area athletes compete in state coed events

Jun. 5—Golf

Oskaloosa, Pella golfers compete at state coed tournament

INDIANOLA — Monday saw members of the boys and girls high school golf community team up for the State Coed Golf Tournament in Indianola. Pella and Oskaloosa were both represented at the event.

Oskaloosa saw Johnathon Terpstra and Reese Milburn team up while Carter Blanco and Leah Cohrt were also paired in the alternate shot format. Terpstra/Milburn would finish 49th out of 66 pairs with a round of 89 while Blanco/Cohrt ended up in 61st with a round of 98.

Pella also had a pair of teams competing in the event with AJ Hoekstra teaming with Sophia Reynolds and Cade McGinley playing with Karsyn Lyons. Hoekstra/Reynolds shot a round of 80 to finish 22nd while McGinley/Lyons shot an 85.

Tennis

Pella hosts state coed tournament

PELLA — The new Pella tennis courts played host to the Class 1A State Tennis Coed Tournament on Tuesday.

The Dutch had a pair of teams competing with both coming away with top four finishes.

Jack Briggs and Claire Smock would end up taking on fellow teammates Joshua Roozeboom and Bryn Higginbotham in the third place match with Briggs/Smock winning the one set match 6-3 to take bronze.

Softball

Oskaloosa 8, No. 13 (3A) Albia 5

OSKALOOSA — The Indians scored a quality win over a ranked opponent on Tuesday at Jay Harms Field against No. 13 (3A) Albia.

The first three and a half innings were scoreless before a flurry of runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Osky tallied five runs in the bottom of the fourth to jump ahead before the Lady Dees responded with five runs of their own in the top of the fifth. Osky would retake the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth before holding on for the win.

Addison McKain would lead Osky with three RBIs on the night while Jenna Harbour would add two RBIs and Haylee Parker and Vivian Bolibaugh would each drive in one. Shannon VanRheenen got the start and pitched 4 2/3 innings allowing four runs, one earned, on two hits with three walks. Cylee Smith would get the win after pitching the final 2 1/3 innings allowing one unearned run on three hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Oskaloosa (6-5, 2-2 LHC) gets back into conference play with a trip to Pella (5-4, 3-2 LHC) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

Mount Pleasant 7, Oskaloosa 6

MOUNT PLEASANT — Oskaloosa fell in a wild non-conference game at Mount Pleasant on Tuesday night.

Osky jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first inning with Panthers answering with three runs in the second to go out in front. The Indians would tie things up at 3-3 after five innings leading to the chaotic finish. Mount Pleasant scored twice in the sixth to take a 5-3 lead to the seventh. Then Osky would come back with their backs against the scoring three runs to take a 6-5 lead to the bottom of the seventh before the Panthers scored twice to walk it off and steal the win.

Wyatt Grubb was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Osky while Linus Morrison had a double and drove in two runs. Garrett Roethler and Jake North also had one RBI each. Jaden DeRonde pitched 5 2/3 innings allowing five runs, two earned, on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Merek Padgett would suffer the loss after allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Oskaloosa (3-8, 1-3 LHC) continues their week with a trip to Pella (7-4, 3-2 LHC) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Colin Peters can be reached at 641-672-2581, by email at cpeters@oskyherald.com or on Twitter @ColinPetersOH.