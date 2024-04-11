Area roundup: Allen East routs Hardin Northern in baseball

Apr. 10—HARROD — Allen East's baseball season didn't start as well as the Mustangs might have expected, but maybe a 13-3 run-rule win over Hardin Northern on Wednesday could become a turning point.

"Hopefully, we'll keep this momentum going," Allen East coach Tyler Stevens said.

"We got off to a rough start. We were 2-4 coming into this game. We were really struggling at the plate so we were looking for better at bats, seeing the ball a little better than we've been seeing it, working the count, being a little more disciplined than we've been.

"The losses have been tough. We thought we could have competed a little better than we did in those games but we're looking to the future. We don't look to the past, we just try to move to the future," he said.

The Mustangs had 11 hits, led by Caden Hedrick, who went 3 for 3. Carson Clum was 2 for 3 and Levi Clum was 2 for 4. Trey Hensley was the winning pitcher in his first start of the season.

After getting one run in the bottom of the first inning, Allen East sent 12 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the second inning. It added six more runs in the fourth inning.

Baseball

Delphos St. John's 3, Fort Jennings 2

The Blue Jays got all three of their runs in the second inning and held the lead the rest of the game.

Tyce McClain, Collin Feathers and T.J. Wertz all had two hits for St. John's. Austin Moenter got the win on the mound and Braylon Metzger picked up a save.

Crestview 5, Bath 4

Zane Cereghin was 2 for 3 and David Cereghin was 1 for 2 and drove in two runs for Crestview.

The game was stopped because of rain with the tying run on third base.

Pandora-Gilboa 18, Vanlue 3

Matthew Maag and Owen Huffman had two hits and Lane Lee scored three runs and drove in two for the Rockets. Colin Harris struck out 10 in four innings.

Softball

Delphos Jefferson 11, Perry 10

Isabella Basinger was 2 for 3 and drove in three runs and Avery Rahrig hit a home run for the Wildcats. Perry's Maddy McKee went 2 for 4.

Lincolnview 16, Lima Central Catholic 5

The Lancers' Addyson Stevens was 3 for 4, scored three runs and drove in two. Sydney Fackler had three hits and three RBIs. Laney Spear had three hits and two RBIs. Tyler Post had two hits, one of them a home run, and scored three runs. Ashlyn Price had two hits.

LCC's Malena Badea went 3 for 3, drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Kenton 19, Elgin 4

Brynn Butler, Brayla Butler and Emily Pees all had three hits for the Wildcats and C.J. Newberry got two.

Antwerp 4, Continental 3

The Archers scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Boys Tennis

Ottawa Hills 5, Shawnee 0