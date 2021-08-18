Area roundup (8/17): Regis girls tennis finishes 4-2 at Battle on the Fox

Aug. 18—Regis competes in Green Bay

Regis girls tennis went 2-1 for a second straight day at the Battle on the Fox Invite in Green Bay Tuesday. The Ramblers defeated Green Bay Southwest and Mukwonago but fell to Franklin.

Regis bested Green Bay Southwest 5-2 backed by a sweep in singles play. The No. 3 doubles duo of Olivia Schneider and Ava Smith also prevailed. It was the exact same story against Mukwonago, 5-2 with a sweep of the singles and a win for Schneider and Smith.

Franklin defeated the Ramblers 7-0.

— Tomah took first place backed by medalist Sophia Pokela at the Old Abe Invite Tuesday at Wild Ridge, with its 330 topping second-placed Hudson by 32 strokes.

Regis/Altoona finished fourth as a team, led by eighth-place finisher Karalyn Skinner and ninth-placed Elli Anderson. They shot a 92 and 93, respectively. Rice Lake's AnnaMarie Jones also made the top 15 with a 98.

L-T editor appearing on WQOW

Leader-Telegram sports editor Jack Goods will be featured in WQOW's Countdown to Kickoff Show, which will air at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the station. He breaks down the teams and players to watch this upcoming football season alongside WQOW sports director Nick Tabbert.

The Leader-Telegram's comprehensive football preview will run in Thursday's edition of the paper.

From staff reports