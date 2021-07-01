Area roundup (6/30): Cavaliers roll against Osseo in battle of division leaders

Jul. 1—Cavs roll against Osseo

The Eau Claire Cavaliers made a statement Wednesday in a battle of the Chippewa River Baseball League's two division leaders.

The Cavs, undefeated out of the North Division, put on an offensive clinic in a 10-1 road win against the South Division-leading Osseo Merchants. The loss was only Osseo's second of the year, while Eau Claire improves to 13-0 and remains the CRBL's only undefeated squad.

The Cavaliers scored at least a run from the third through fifth innings, taking a 5-0 advantage. Osseo responded with a run in the sixth, but Eau Claire regained a five-run lead a half inning later and piled on with four more in the ninth.

Tanner Halverson, Anthony Pogodzinski and Xavier Bembnister each had a pair of RBIs. Cooper Kapanke drove in one and earned a pair of runs on a 2-for-5 evening. The Merchants got three hits from Jesse Brockman and were only outhit 10-8, but the Cavs made the most of their knocks.

