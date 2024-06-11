Area rodeo contestants take home winnings from Roy

Jun. 10—Four area residents placed well enough at the Roy Rodeo, June 1 and June 2, to take home their share of winnings at the annual spring showcase.

In breakaway roping, Chehalis resident Katie Shepp placed third, taking home $1,038.87, while Hadley Hoffman, also of Chehalis, placed fifth, enough for $672.21. Riata Hale, of Tenino, rounded out the group in eighth place, taking home $122.22.

In the cow milking event, Brett Hale, of Tenino, claimed first place and $814.80 in winnings.