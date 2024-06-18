Area prep tennis players bring home titles from Festival of Flowers

Jun. 18—Success on the tennis court has carried over from the high school season into the summer for several local players.

South Aiken's David Baker and Anrei Delariarte and Fox Creek's T.O. Mundy piled up wins recently in the Festival of Flowers in Greenwood, with Baker and Mundy each winning their singles bracket and teaming together for a doubles title while Delariarte recovered from an early loss in her age group to sweep her way through the consolation bracket.

Baker, a rising freshman and the top seed in the boys' 14-and-under bracket, stayed locked in and focused in order to manage those championship expectations. He dropped only eight total games across four matches to repeat as champion.

"It felt great, because, you know, I had to repeat at that tournament," he said. "I won it last year. It was difficult last year, and I played really well the whole weekend and took it easily this year."

Baker said just about everything in his game was dialed in, and when something small went wrong he didn't allow it to grow into a bigger problem.

"Probably staying disciplined in how I played the game," he said. "Not trying to go for too much too early or trying to go for too little too late."

He knew coming into the tournament that he was still a champion from last year no matter what happened this time, then breezed his way to another title. His closest match was in the final, and even that was a 6-2, 6-3 victory over second-seeded Spencer Thieke.

Mundy, who made history at Fox Creek this past season as a freshman by becoming the first tennis player from the school to earn All-State honors, also made quick work of his competition in the boys' 16-and-under bracket.

He drew a first-round bye as the top seed, then romped to three consecutive wins while dropping only eight total games in order to reach the final, where he won when an injured Luke Enea couldn't complete the match.

Delariarte was dealt a loss in the first round of the girls' 14-and-under bracket by second-seeded Helen Miller. She bounced back from that by going on a tear through the consolation bracket, winning it with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories.

Baker and Mundy teamed up to dominate the boys' 16-and-under doubles bracket, with Baker playing up an age group. They cruised to the title, losing only three games across three matches including an 8-1 win in the final over Brooks Gantt and Dewitt Smith, the No. 1 and 2 players from the Greenwood High School team that ended South Aiken's season in the third round of the Class AAAA playoffs.

Baker said that seeing fellow locals experience similar success on the statewide scene is a sign that the future is looking for strong for local tennis, especially considering how young so many of the area teams are. He said their chemistry helps them to push each other to do better.

"Me and T.O. have known each other for a while. We kind of just nitpick at each other and take some jokes at each other," he said. "That makes us play better, just to have a friend to joke around with. Like one of us missed a shot in doubles, we'll just be, like, 'Hey, man. That was a great shot. Maybe next time get it over the net.' And Anrei is really positive. She can stay in the game even if she's down a lot."

There's plenty more tournaments on deck for the summer, with lots of opportunities to keep their games sharp and rack up some more victories which they and their coaches hope to see carry back over into their respective high school seasons.

"It has me hopeful to do well in bigger tournaments and play better against better people," Baker said. "It has me prepared to be playing a lot of tennis and running and working out a lot just to get better and better for the high school season."