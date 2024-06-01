Some area players reached State Tennis round of 16

There were some area winners who reached the round of 16 in the KHSAA Tennis State Championships presented by UK HealthCare singles and doubles competition.

The singles and doubles competition finished Thursday at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. The state tournament began Tuesday.

Ella Cason from Owensboro Catholic reached the round of 16 in girls singles.

Cason beat E. Winkler from Bell County 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8) in the opening round.

Cason then beat S. Dunn from Mercer County 6-0, 6-0. Cason was knocked out in the round of 16 by W. Renton from North Oldham 6-1, 6-0.

Madison Clark from Owensboro Catholic beat K. Fitzpatrick from Knott County Central 6-0, 6-4 in the first round. Clark fell 6-1, 6-0 to S. Zakic from Scott County 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 32.

Isabelle Reisz-Julia Marshall from Owensboro Catholic beat J. Yabendolyne-K. Hargan from Jeffersontown 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round. Reisz-Marshall fell to C. Parker-A. Poore from McCracken County 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 2-0 (10-4) in the round of 32.

Allessa Hall from Daviess County beat M. Browning from Madisonville-North Hopkins 6-1, 6-3 in the opening round. Hall lost to K. Johnson from Cooper 6-1, 6-1 in the round of 32.

Emmie Williams from Daviess County lost in the first round of girls singles to C. Dickens from Greenwood 6-0, 6-1.

Elizabeth Hayden-Maddie Meyer from Owensboro Catholic fell to A. Love-N. Selvaraju from Ryle 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round.

Ella Hayden-Sophey Jennings from Apollo fell to P. Lemily-P. Harris from South Warren 6-2, 6-1.

BOYS

Owensboro Catholic’s Copper Danzer-Houston Danzer won two matches to advance to the round of 16 in boys doubles.

Danzer-Danzer beat T. Smith-A. Combs from Knott County Central 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round. The Danzers then beat A. Cheng-A. Webb from Pulaski County 6-3, 6-0 in the round of 32.

T. Thompson-C. Mooney from Lexington Lafayette ended the Danzers’ run 6-3, 6-2 in the round of 16.

John Clay Ford from Owensboro won his opening round match over E. Branham from Knott County Central 7-6 (8-6), 6-1. Ford fell in the round of 32 to B. Hussey from Covington Catholic 6-1, 6-0.

Paxton Evitts-Heath Embry from Muhlenberg County won two matches in the state tournament before falling in the round of 16. Evitts-Embry beat C. Wells-C. Wells from Campbell County 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round.

Evitts-Embry beat C. Wright-A. McMillan from Paducah Tilghman 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 32. L. Hagan-M. Baldwin from Elizabethtown beat Evitts-Embry 6-4, 6-4 in the round of 16.

Patrick Hauke-Joseph Merchant from Owensboro Catholic beat N. Parker-C. Hayes from Ashland Paul Blazer 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round. Hauke-Merchant lost to A. Lajoie-G. Phillips from Louisville Trinity 7-5, 6-1 in the round of 32.

Yuga Kani-Eli Bivens from Daviess County beat A. Desario-C. Sweeney from Lawrence County 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round. Kani-Bivens lost to S. Muthuluru-K. Chandler from Eastern High School 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 32.