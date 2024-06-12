Area players let star shine

Boyd County athletic director Pete Fraley had a busy weekend.

He wouldn’t have it any other way.

Fraley attended the state softball tournament on Thursday at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington. The Lions were victorious in their first state tournament game during the fastpitch era after Jaycie Goad’s seventh-inning home run lifted Boyd County to a 2-1 win over Mercy Academy.

The former Boyd County girls basketball coach and the 16th Region’s all-time wins leader stayed in town to grace the sideline one last time during the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star games.

“On Thursday, it was state softball, then Friday, it was All-Stars in Lexington, and Saturday, All-Stars in Indy,” Fraley said. “I was watching the softball game Saturday on the bus heading to Indianapolis. I wanted to keep tabs on our softball bunch. It was a heartbreaking loss but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Fraley finished his third year with the All-Star program. He guided the junior team in 2022 and was the senior coach last season. He decided to do it again when former Pikeville and 2024 All-Star bench boss, Kristy Orem, asked him to come along.

Both days and both games boasted big crowds as the showcase of stars keeps attracting more fans.

“It’s starting to get a little more notoriety,” Fraley said. “Back 20 years ago, that was the All-Star game. It kind of lost its luster. Now, our Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches director, Scott Chalk, is really working hard to get it up and running. Kayla Moore Vanhoose is very involved.”

“Between the two of them, they are trying to make it better and get it back to what it used to be,” he added. “They take care of the kids. This year, we kept them overnight and they took us to Malone’s and fed us. We had a charter ride up to Indianapolis.”

The first girls and boys All-Star games were played at Lexington Catholic High School before the scene shifted to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the NBA’s Pacers and WNBA’s Fever, for the girls-boys doubleheader on Saturday.

“Gainbridge Fieldhouse is really nice,” Fraley said. “When Jasmine (Jordan) got the invite, I said you will be glad that did it when you walk into Gainbridge and play there. It’s pretty neat.”

“The problem in Kentucky is that we are not allowed to use college arenas,” he continued, “because it’s a NCAA rules violation. Indianapolis has a pro team and we don’t. We don’t have the option of putting it in Rupp Arena, Yum Center or Freedom Hall (Bellarmine’s home floor). We were using the Sports Center in Owensboro, which was a wonderful venue, but it was not centrally located. Our attendance was much better moving it back to central Kentucky.”

Russell’s Shaelyn Steele and Boyd County’s Jasmine Jordan highlighted the girls All-Star roster. The Indiana All-Stars pulled away late in the opening game at Lexington Catholic to secure a 90-79 win.

Steele led all scorers with 25 points. Central’s Destiny Jones produced a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Sacred Heart’s Reagan Bender added 12 points.

Juliann Woodard paced Indiana with 23 points and hit three of her team’s 12 3-pointers.

Steele and Jordan both posted double figures in Saturday’s girls game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Steele had 17 points, eight rebounds and a pair of triples. Jordan recorded 12 points on 5 for 5 from the field. She grabbed four boards. Bender led Kentucky with 21 points.

Kentucky closed within a point in the final minutes of the game but fell 66-64 to give Indiana the sweep. Chloe Spree led Indiana with 19 points.

Fraley said watching area players, including sharing the court one more time with a former Lions player, excel in a game of stars seemed like a fitting coaching finale.

“They showed that they belonged out there with all those kids,” Fraley said. “It was neat to coach Shae. I’ve been on the other side of the court from her, playing against her. I told her that it was about time that we were on the same side. She is a phenomenal athlete.”

“I’ve coached Jasmine for so long,” he added, “and it was great to see those kids play in these games. They played well in both games. The 16th Region was represented well. I am happy for both of those kids. … We had the team picture before the game and Jaz said you realize I’m playing in the last game that you coach. Yeah, it was pretty special for me.”

In the boys games, Kentucky came up just short of its first sweep since 1986. Max Green’s 36 points guided the Kentucky All-Stars to a 103-82 win on Friday. Indiana outlasted Kentucky, 92-89, on Saturday night.