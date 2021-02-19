Area Nordic Ski: Willmar girls 3rd, boys 5th at Sartell Classic
Feb. 19—The Willmar girls took third and the Cardinal boys finished fifth at the Sartell Classic.
Willmar's girls had 304 team points to finish behind Sartell/Cathedral (390) and St. Cloud Tech (350).
The boys scored 347 to finish fifth. Sartell/Cathedral won with 373.5.
"We had an awesome night," Willmar head coach Bradley Haugen said.
Willmar's top female finisher was Elizabeth Haugen. The eighth-grader had a grade total time points of 14 minutes, 20 seconds in the 5-kilometer classic race to finish seventh.
Willmar's top male finisher was Andrew Garcia, who took fifth in 12:22.
Sartell Classic
Boys
Team scoring
(1) Sartell/Cathedral 373.5 ... (2) St. Cloud Tech 367 .... (3) St. John's Prep 352.5 ... (4) St. Cloud Apollo/Sauk Rapids 348 ... (5) Willmar 347
Individual (Classic)
TOP FIVE — (1) Johnathon Nemeth, S/C, 11:27 ... (2) Sam Hoover, SJP, 11:27 ... (3) Charles Lindell, S/C, 11:55 ... (4) Carl Schroeder, T, 12:20 ... (5) Andrew Garcia, W, 12:22
WILLMAR — (5) Garcia ... (9) Jacob Peterson 13:55 ... (17) Timothy Halverson 14:27 ... (26) Mateo Engan 18:42.
Girls
Team scoring
(1) Sartell/Cathedral 390 ... (2) Tech 359 ... (3) Willmar 304 ... (4) Apollo/Sauk Rapids 290 ... (5) St. John's Prep 287
Individual (Classic)
TOP FIVE — (1) Wren Scott-Lumbar, T, 12:23 ... (2) Violet Steil, S/C, 13:08 ... (3) Maddie Francois, S/C, 13:26 ... (4) Emma Jamison, S/C, 13:43 ... (5) Addie Mondloch, S/C, 13;53
WILLMAR — (7) Elizabeth Haugen 14:20 ... (21) Emmie Larson 16:08 ... (34) Jary Santos-Sergovia 20:17 .. (38) Eavan Bobbe 25:57 ... (39) Melinda Twedt 32:41 ... (40) Eleanor Schmitz 33:51.