What area needs the most attention for Auburn in spring ball

We have spoken ad nauseam about areas of emphasis for the Auburn Tigers heading into spring football. Whether it has been about the quarterback situation or who will step up for the wide receivers. Both groups have their limitations in terms of experience.

Incumbent starter TJ Finley has started a handful of games between his time at LSU in 2020 and with the Tigers in 2021. He served mostly as the backup to Bo Nix until an injury ended his season. Finley would finish out the season started the final three games.

Then we have the addition of Zach Calzada, who took over in week two at Texas A&M following the injury to Haynes King. Now the two will battle it out for the starting job along with Oregon Ducks transfer Robby Ashford, who has yet to see the field at the FBS level.

Shedrick Jackson will lead the charge at wide receiver after a mass exodus at the position through the transfer portal. However, one media outlet doesn’t think either of these positions is the biggest area to address during the spring.

What 247Sports Says…

Auburn returns four starters along its offensive front, but those players have to perform with more consistency than what was shown during the 2021 season. Bluntly, the Tigers underwhelmed at the line of scrimmage and if chief playmaker Tank Bigbsy is primed for a major campaign this fall to aid in the transition to T.J Finley or Zach Calzada as the starting quarterback, Auburn’s renewed sense of nastiness at the point of attack needs to show up. Best-case scenario for Auburn under the direction of a new offensive coordinator next season is that the offensive line is not a liability.

As it always does, the success of any team begins in the trenches. While they return most of the starting five, they have to find a way to improve in 2022. The Tigers allowed 23 sacks a season ago. It isn’t a horrible number compared to the rest of the SEC, but definitely room for improvement.

Auburn also allowed 101 total quarterback pressures. The tackle duo of Brodarius Hamm and Austin Troxell allowed 39 of them. Troxell will need to be improved this upcoming season.

