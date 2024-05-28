Area natives Walter, Mazey lead Wake Forest, West Virginia into NCAA baseball tournament

Area natives Tom Walter and Randy Mazey led their Wake Forest and West Virginia, respectively, baseball teams into this year’s NCAA Division I tournament.

Wake Forest will compete in the Greenville Regional hosted by No. 16 overall seed East Carolina (43-15). Wake Forest (38-20) is the second seed in the four-team, double-elimination regional. The Demon Deacons play Atlantic-10 Tournament champion Virginia Commonwealth (37-21) Friday. Evansville (35-23) plays East Carolina Friday.

West Virginia is the third seed in the Tucson Regional hosted by No. 13 overall seed (36-21). The Mountaineers play Conference USA champion Dallas Baptist (44-13) Friday. Arizona hosts Grand Canyon (34-23) Friday.

Walter, a Greater Johnstown graduate and 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year, led his Demon Deacons back to the NCAA tournament after they advanced to the pool bracket championship game at the 2023 Men’s College World Series. Wake Forest lost twice to eventual champion Louisiana State, led by now-Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, the top two picks in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

Wake Forest is 38-20 overall after the Demon Deacons went 15-15 in ACC play. Wake Forest won Pool A in the ACC Tournament and lost to Florida State in Saturday’s semifinals. This is the Demon Deacons’ third straight season advancing to a regional.

Walter is in his 15th season at Wake Forest after leading the programs. He is the third active coach to lead third different colleges to the NCAA tournament and seventh all time. Walter also coached at George Washington (1997-2004) and New Orleans (2005-09).

West Virginia is 33-22 overall after going 19-11 in Big 12 play. Mazey, a United graduate, is in his final season leading the Mountaineers. West Virginia lost to Texas Christian and Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament.

This is West Virginia’s second straight appearance in the NCAA tournament, the 15th overall time and first time in back-to-back seasons since the 1960s. The Mountaineers hosted a regional in 2019 under Mazey, in his 12th season leading the program after he was the head coach at Charleston Southern (1994-96) and East Carolina (2003-05). Mazey was the 2023 Big 12 coach of the year.