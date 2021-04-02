Area native Henderson eyes Olympic dream in Texas

Apr. 2—Evan Henderson has been waiting a long time for this — even though he only found out a week ago that he'd have a shot at his dream.

The New Florence native and former United High School wrestler will compete in the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Henderson was asked about his excitement level the day before the trials begin.

"It's pretty high," he said. "It's time to go and actually get this thing done."

Henderson has a long road ahead of him, as he's the No. 10 seed at 65 kilograms (143.3 pounds).

Brackets had not been released as of Thursday evening, but Henderson said he expects to face former Penn State standout Frank Molinaro, the No. 7 seed, in the first round.

The bracket also includes current Nittany Lion Nick Lee — who captured an NCAA title last month — as well as former NCAA champions and Pennsylvania natives Jordan Oliver and Zain Retherford.

Lee is the No. 6 seed, while Oliver is No. 3. Retherford is the top seed.

Molinaro represented the United States in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, where he finished fifth. Molinaro also beat Henderson 12-9 in December 2019, dashing the University of North Carolina graduate's hopes to qualify then for the Olympic Team Trials. Instead, Henderson had to wait 15 more months to get a spot, as the trials — and the Tokyo Olympics — were delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That period was a bit of a roller-coaster ride for Henderson, as he lost his place in the New York City Regional Training Center — leaving him to move back home during the lockdown and use unconventional training methods — before landing at the Spartan Combat RTC in Ithaca, New York.

Henderson didn't lock up his spot in the trials until last week, when he beat Patricio Lugo to win the Last Chance Olympic Qualifier.

"The journey — it's been like a year and a half — from not making it to making it," Henderson said. "Being let go out of New York, to not having a place, to Rob Koll saying 'Yeah, come up to Spartan Combat RTC.' Having a decent year, being a U.S. Open finalist, and then having the opportunity to train with some really good guys (has been amazing)."

While competing in back-to-back weeks — or even multiple times in one week — isn't unusual for high school and college wrestlers, senior-level athletes usually look to peak for a few events per year, so wrestling again so quickly is a bit foreign, although Henderson does have some previous experience on which he can draw.

"You kind of train that into your regimen in case that happens," he said. "A couple years ago, I did back-to-back weekends.

"One was in Cuba and one was in Bulgaria. This is not too bad. I don't know how I did that one a couple years ago."

If Henderson wins the Olympic Team Trials, he might be headed back to Bulgaria in May. The United States hasn't performed well enough in international competitions recently to earn an entry into the Tokyo Olympics at 65 kilograms, so the winner of this weekend's tournament likely will head there for an Olympic Games qualifier.