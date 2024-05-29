Area high school soccer players earn All-State, All-Star recognition

May 29—Six local high school soccer players and one coach have earned statewide postseason honors.

Aiken High's Reid Raintree was named to the Class AAAA All-State boys' team, South Aiken's Anna Claire Platte and Zoe Schifer made the Class AAAA girls' team, Fox Creek's Madison Wells Bunting was chosen for the Class AA girls' team, South Aiken's Megan Coffman and Aiken's Madison Rich will be teammates at the North-South All-Star game, and Aiken's Victor Tice will coach in the Clash of the Carolinas.

Raintree, a junior, was the Hornets' leading scorer this year with 18 goals in 19 games. He also had a team-high nine assists for 45 total points. He ranked ninth in Class AAAA on MaxPreps in goals scored.

Platte and Coffman, both seniors, were part of a South Aiken back line that yielded only 20 goals scored in 19 games on the way to another Region 4-AAAA title for the T-Breds. Schifer, also a senior, was a dangerous threat in that she was one of the team's best scorers and also one of its top passers.

Wells Bunting, a senior, was a top scorer for the Region 3-AA champion Predators. She was especially prolific in region play, posting multiple multi-goal games including a five-goal outburst in the region finale against Pelion.

Rich, a senior, was one of the Hornets' leading scorers. She was credited with six goals and four assists for a team-high 16 points.

The North-South Soccer Classic is scheduled for June 22 at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson. The girls' game is set for a 10:30 a.m. kickoff, with the boys to follow.

The Clash of the Carolinas is scheduled for June 15 at the OrthoCarolina Sportsplex in Pineville, North Carolina. The girls' game will begin at noon, with the boys' game following.