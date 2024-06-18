Area high school seniors participate in 11th Annual Capital Area All Star games

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With school out for the summer, there was one final opportunity for some of the top senior high school basketball players to represent their school in the 11th Annual Capital Area All-Star games at Lansing Community College’s Gannon Gymnasium.

In the girl’s game, Andre Taylor’s Team West won 43-41 thanks to a game-winning buzzer-beater by Jackson’s Akaiya Lidge.

“Oh I was scared,” Lidge said. “He told me to go to the middle because I wasn’t driving the whole game. I was a little scared. I didn’t want to break anything, but I went down the middle and I just continued to play, so I’m happy about that.”

“It was a playoff stove from LCC Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Ingram,” Andre Taylor. “It was an out-of-bounds play, two passes, girl cuts to the basket, and thank god she was there for the easy lay-in.”

In the boy’s game, Brian Lincoln’s Team West also won 83-76, and for some of the participants like Mason’s Kaleb Parrish, who will be playing football at Ferris State next year, it not only was the last opportunity to wear their high school jersey but the last time they can lace up their basketball shoes as well.

“I mean, it’s pretty special,” Kaleb Parrish said. “Basketball used to be my favorite sport before I got good at football, I guess. It is important to put it on one last time and give it a shot.”

