Area high school scores: Sept. 21
Sep. 21—High School scores
Volleyball
Class A
Jamestown 3, Mandan 0
West Fargo Horace 3, Grand Forks Central 1
West Fargo 3, Fargo South 2
Minot 3, Williston 0
St. Mary's 3, Watford City 0
Fargo North 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 0
Shanley 3, Valley City 0
Century 3, Bismarck High 0
Grand Forks Red River 3, Devils Lake 0
Class B
Edgeley/KM 3, Kidder County 0
May-Port-C-G 3, Griggs-Midkota 0
North Praire 3, Nelson County 2
Enderlin 3, Barnes County North 0
Wyndmere/Lidgerwood 3, Hankinson 1
LaMoure/LM 3, Central Cass 0
Oakes 3, South Border 0
Williston Trinity 3, Lewis and Clark North Shore-Plaza 1
Leola-Frederick Area (SD) 3, Ellendale 0
Bottineau 3, Drake-Anamoose 0
Lewis and Clark-Berthold 3, Glenburn 0
South Prairie 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 2
Kenmare 3, Tioga 0
Beulah 3, Mott-Regent 0
Trenton 3, Parshall 0
Ray 3, Divide County 0
Northern Cass 3, Kindred 0
Thompson 3, North Border 0
Benson County 3, St. John 0
Alexander 3, New Town 2
New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Harvey/Wells County 0
Linton/HMB 3, Herreid-Selby (SD) 1
Center-Stanton 3, Garrison 1
Surrey 3, Mohall/LS 0
TGU 3, Velva 1
Grafton 3, North Star 0
Park River 3, Larimore 0
Wilmot 3, Tri-State 0
Shiloh Christian 3, Napoleon/GS 0
Glen Ullin-Hebron 3, Killdeer 1
Bowman County 3, Richardton-Taylor 2
Soccer
Jamestown 5, Bismarck High 0
Legacy 2, Century 0
Minot 4, Dickinson 0
Mandan 2, Williston 2