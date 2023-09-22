Advertisement

Area high school scores: Sept. 21

The Jamestown Sun, N.D.
·1 min read

Sep. 21—High School scores

Volleyball

Class A

Jamestown 3, Mandan 0

West Fargo Horace 3, Grand Forks Central 1

West Fargo 3, Fargo South 2

Minot 3, Williston 0

St. Mary's 3, Watford City 0

Fargo North 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

Shanley 3, Valley City 0

Century 3, Bismarck High 0

Grand Forks Red River 3, Devils Lake 0

Class B

Edgeley/KM 3, Kidder County 0

May-Port-C-G 3, Griggs-Midkota 0

North Praire 3, Nelson County 2

Enderlin 3, Barnes County North 0

Wyndmere/Lidgerwood 3, Hankinson 1

LaMoure/LM 3, Central Cass 0

Oakes 3, South Border 0

Williston Trinity 3, Lewis and Clark North Shore-Plaza 1

Leola-Frederick Area (SD) 3, Ellendale 0

Bottineau 3, Drake-Anamoose 0

Lewis and Clark-Berthold 3, Glenburn 0

South Prairie 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 2

Kenmare 3, Tioga 0

Beulah 3, Mott-Regent 0

Trenton 3, Parshall 0

Ray 3, Divide County 0

Northern Cass 3, Kindred 0

Thompson 3, North Border 0

Benson County 3, St. John 0

Alexander 3, New Town 2

New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Harvey/Wells County 0

Linton/HMB 3, Herreid-Selby (SD) 1

Center-Stanton 3, Garrison 1

Surrey 3, Mohall/LS 0

TGU 3, Velva 1

Grafton 3, North Star 0

Park River 3, Larimore 0

Wilmot 3, Tri-State 0

Shiloh Christian 3, Napoleon/GS 0

Glen Ullin-Hebron 3, Killdeer 1

Bowman County 3, Richardton-Taylor 2

Soccer

Jamestown 5, Bismarck High 0

Legacy 2, Century 0

Minot 4, Dickinson 0

Mandan 2, Williston 2