Advertisement

Area high school scores: May 14

the jamestown sun, n.d.
·1 min read

May 14—High School scores

Softball

Dickinson 12, Jamestown 1

Jamestown 2, Dickinson 0

Bismarck High 9, Century 3

Washburn/CS 12, Central McLean 2

Central Cass 9, May-Port-C-G 8

Thompson 9, Grafton 8

Minot 23, Watford City 2

Williston 25, TMCHS 0

Williston 27, TMCHS 3

Baseball

Jamestown 6, Bismarck High 3

Bismarck High 8, Jamestown 3

Fargo South 9, Grand Forks Red River 4

Carrington 14, Rugby 1

Langdon/AEM 5, Hatton-Northwood 1

Century 9, Minot 3

Tennis

Mandan 6, Dickinson 3

Legacy 5, Century 4

Williston 7, Minot North 2

St. Mary's 5, Bismarck High 4

Minot 9, Jamestown 0

Grand Forks Red River 9, Wahpeton 0

Soccer

Jamestown 4, Dickinson 0

Minot 4, Bismarck High 0

Grand Forks Central 2, Grand Forks Red River 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, West Fargo 1

Fargo North 2, Fargo South 0

Fargo Davies 3, Shanley 0