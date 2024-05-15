Area high school scores: May 14
Softball
Dickinson 12, Jamestown 1
Jamestown 2, Dickinson 0
Bismarck High 9, Century 3
Washburn/CS 12, Central McLean 2
Central Cass 9, May-Port-C-G 8
Thompson 9, Grafton 8
Minot 23, Watford City 2
Williston 25, TMCHS 0
Williston 27, TMCHS 3
Baseball
Jamestown 6, Bismarck High 3
Bismarck High 8, Jamestown 3
Fargo South 9, Grand Forks Red River 4
Carrington 14, Rugby 1
Langdon/AEM 5, Hatton-Northwood 1
Century 9, Minot 3
Tennis
Mandan 6, Dickinson 3
Legacy 5, Century 4
Williston 7, Minot North 2
St. Mary's 5, Bismarck High 4
Minot 9, Jamestown 0
Grand Forks Red River 9, Wahpeton 0
Soccer
Jamestown 4, Dickinson 0
Minot 4, Bismarck High 0
Grand Forks Central 2, Grand Forks Red River 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, West Fargo 1
Fargo North 2, Fargo South 0
Fargo Davies 3, Shanley 0