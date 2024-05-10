Area high school scores: May 9
Softball
Legacy 12, Jamestown 7
Legacy 10, Jamestown 2
Grand Forks Red River 4, Shanley 0
Carrington 25, Larimore 4
Dickinson 28, Minot North 5
Dickinson 13, Minot North 6
Baseball
Century 8, Williston 7
Dickinson 10, Bismarck High 1
Thompson 9, Hatton-Northwood 4
Northern Cass 11, Oak Grove 0
Thompson 8, Larimore 1
Fargo Davies 11, Jamestown 10
Tennis
Williston 9, Jamestown 0
Mandan 6, Century 3
Minot 9, St. Mary's 0
Dickinson 7, Bismarck High 2
Soccer
Minot 13, Dickinson 0
Grand Forks Red River 2, Fargo Davies 2