Area high school scores: May 9

the jamestown sun, n.d.
·1 min read

May 9—High School scores

Softball

Legacy 12, Jamestown 7

Legacy 10, Jamestown 2

Grand Forks Red River 4, Shanley 0

Carrington 25, Larimore 4

Dickinson 28, Minot North 5

Dickinson 13, Minot North 6

Baseball

Century 8, Williston 7

Dickinson 10, Bismarck High 1

Thompson 9, Hatton-Northwood 4

Northern Cass 11, Oak Grove 0

Thompson 8, Larimore 1

Fargo Davies 11, Jamestown 10

Tennis

Williston 9, Jamestown 0

Mandan 6, Century 3

Minot 9, St. Mary's 0

Dickinson 7, Bismarck High 2

Soccer

Minot 13, Dickinson 0

Grand Forks Red River 2, Fargo Davies 2