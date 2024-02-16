Advertisement

Area high school scores: Feb. 15

The Jamestown Sun, N.D.
Feb. 15—High School scores

Basketball

Boys

Class A / B

Standing Rock Community 65, Beulah 60

Thompson 64, Wahpeton 62

Dickinson Trinity 55, Watford City 33

Killdeer 64, Hazen 60

Carrington 44, Medina/PB 43

Hillsboro/CV 62, Lisbon 44

Williston Trinity Christian 100, Mandaree 32

TGU 61, Parshall-NSP 45

Linton/HMB 46, New Salem-Almont 41

Bowman County 79, Grant County/Mott-Regent 50

Langdon/AEM 60, Benson County 29

North Prairie 57, New Rockford-Sheyenne 54

Warwick 80, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 65

LaMoure/LM 61, Oakes 56

Cavalier 68, Nelson County 59

North Star 75, May-Port-C-G 67

Westhope-Newburg 71, Garrison 44

Velva 68, Powers Lake-Burke-Central 67

Kenmare-Bowbells 70, Surrey 57

Flasher 66, Hettinger/Scranton 55

Glen Ullin-Hebron 75, Belfield 51

Midway-Minto 89, North Border 82 (3 OT)

New England 78, Center-Stanton 55

Girls

Class A / B

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 65, Oak Grove 61

Devils Lake 60, Grafton 50

Hockey

Boys

West Region Tournament

Century 2, Bottineau 1

Dickinson 4, Mandan 0

Legacy 7, Williston 0

Minot 6, Jamestown 1

Girls

West Fargo 6, Grand Forks 1

Fargo North-South 3, Jamestown 0