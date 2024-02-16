Area high school scores: Feb. 15
Feb. 15—High School scores
Basketball
Boys
Class A / B
Standing Rock Community 65, Beulah 60
Thompson 64, Wahpeton 62
Dickinson Trinity 55, Watford City 33
Killdeer 64, Hazen 60
Carrington 44, Medina/PB 43
Hillsboro/CV 62, Lisbon 44
Williston Trinity Christian 100, Mandaree 32
TGU 61, Parshall-NSP 45
Linton/HMB 46, New Salem-Almont 41
Bowman County 79, Grant County/Mott-Regent 50
Langdon/AEM 60, Benson County 29
North Prairie 57, New Rockford-Sheyenne 54
Warwick 80, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 65
LaMoure/LM 61, Oakes 56
Cavalier 68, Nelson County 59
North Star 75, May-Port-C-G 67
Westhope-Newburg 71, Garrison 44
Velva 68, Powers Lake-Burke-Central 67
Kenmare-Bowbells 70, Surrey 57
Flasher 66, Hettinger/Scranton 55
Glen Ullin-Hebron 75, Belfield 51
Midway-Minto 89, North Border 82 (3 OT)
New England 78, Center-Stanton 55
Girls
Class A / B
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 65, Oak Grove 61
Devils Lake 60, Grafton 50
Hockey
Boys
West Region Tournament
Century 2, Bottineau 1
Dickinson 4, Mandan 0
Legacy 7, Williston 0
Minot 6, Jamestown 1
Girls
West Fargo 6, Grand Forks 1
Fargo North-South 3, Jamestown 0