Area high school scores: April 23
Softball
Dickinson 1, Minot 0
Minot 11, Dickinson 3
Bismarck High 14, TMCHS 1
Century 13. Legacy 12
Legacy 14, Century 6
Mandan 8, Jamestown 7
Mandan 6, Jamestown 6
Williston 25, Watford City 1
Grand Forks Red River 13, Fargo North 7
Hankinson 3, Northern Cass 0
Baseball
Minot 5, Bismarck High 3
Minot 19, Bismarck High 3
Legacy 6, Jamestown 4
Legacy 4, Jamestown 1
St. Mary's 3, Williston 2
Mandan 10, Watford City 0
Mandan 9, Watford City 2
Dickinson 15, Century 1
West Fargo Horace 3, Grand Forks Red River 2
Central Cass 3, Northern Cass 2
LaMoure/LM 12, Carrington 8
Soccer
Minot 3, Jamestown 0
Dickinson 2, Williston 0
Grand Forks Red River 3, Grand Forks Central 2
Fargo Davies 2, Shanley 0
Tennis
Mandan 9, Bismarck High 0
Minot 7, Century 2
Legacy 9, St. Mary's 0
Minot North 6, Jamestown 1
Dickinson 5, Williston 4