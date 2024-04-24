Advertisement

Area high school scores: April 23

The Jamestown Sun, N.D.
·1 min read

Softball

Dickinson 1, Minot 0

Minot 11, Dickinson 3

Bismarck High 14, TMCHS 1

Century 13. Legacy 12

Legacy 14, Century 6

Mandan 8, Jamestown 7

Mandan 6, Jamestown 6

Williston 25, Watford City 1

Grand Forks Red River 13, Fargo North 7

Hankinson 3, Northern Cass 0

Baseball

Minot 5, Bismarck High 3

Minot 19, Bismarck High 3

Legacy 6, Jamestown 4

Legacy 4, Jamestown 1

St. Mary's 3, Williston 2

Mandan 10, Watford City 0

Mandan 9, Watford City 2

Dickinson 15, Century 1

West Fargo Horace 3, Grand Forks Red River 2

Central Cass 3, Northern Cass 2

LaMoure/LM 12, Carrington 8

Soccer

Minot 3, Jamestown 0

Dickinson 2, Williston 0

Grand Forks Red River 3, Grand Forks Central 2

Fargo Davies 2, Shanley 0

Tennis

Mandan 9, Bismarck High 0

Minot 7, Century 2

Legacy 9, St. Mary's 0

Minot North 6, Jamestown 1

Dickinson 5, Williston 4