Area high school scores: April 25

The Jamestown Sun, N.D.
Apr. 25—High School scores

Softball

Minot 3, Jamestown 2

Minot 9, Jamestown 0

Central Cass 16, Northern Cass 0

Grand Forks Red River 4, West Fargo 1

Williston 14, Minot North 4

Williston 18, Minot North 8

Tennis

Minot 8, Bismarck High 1

Century 6, Dickinson 3

St. Mary's 9, Jamestown 0

Soccer

Jamestown 4, Dickinson 0

Grand Forks Red River 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 1

Baseball

Northern Cass 10, Hankinson/Tri-State/Lidgerwood 0

Northern Cass 21, Hankinson/Tri-State/Lidgerwood 3

Langdon/AEM/South Border 12, Carrington 3

Langdon/AEM/South Border 4, Carrington 0

Minot 7, Williston 0

Century 13, Moorhead 6