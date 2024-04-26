Area high school scores: April 25
Softball
Minot 3, Jamestown 2
Minot 9, Jamestown 0
Central Cass 16, Northern Cass 0
Grand Forks Red River 4, West Fargo 1
Williston 14, Minot North 4
Williston 18, Minot North 8
Tennis
Minot 8, Bismarck High 1
Century 6, Dickinson 3
St. Mary's 9, Jamestown 0
Soccer
Jamestown 4, Dickinson 0
Grand Forks Red River 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 1
Baseball
Northern Cass 10, Hankinson/Tri-State/Lidgerwood 0
Northern Cass 21, Hankinson/Tri-State/Lidgerwood 3
Langdon/AEM/South Border 12, Carrington 3
Langdon/AEM/South Border 4, Carrington 0
Minot 7, Williston 0
Century 13, Moorhead 6