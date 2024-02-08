Area high school football stars sign to colleges

Feb. 8—Seven area football stars signed to play at Division 2 colleges during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Allegany had four signings announced Wednesday, and Mountain Ridge, Fort Hill and Frankfort had one each.

Alco quarterback and defensive back Brody Williams signed to play at Glenville State, special teams standout Blake Powell is headed to Shepherd University, fullback/linebacker Brett Patterson and tight end/defensive lineman Zach Michael both signed to Frostburg State.

Mountain Ridge star quarterback and defensive back Will Patterson inked his commitment to Shepherd, as did Fort Hill lineman Cam Banks.

Frankfort lineman Matthew Jackson is set to join Williams at Glenville State.

Fort Hill lineman Carter Hess signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Division 1 Fordham University during the early signing period on Dec. 20, 2023.

Hess, who was named MPSSAA state Defensive Player of the Year across all classifications, committed to play in the Big 33 Classic last week, which will take place on May 26 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

He is the first Fort Hill player to appear in the game since kicker/punter Danny King in 2020, who is now playing for former Frostburg State coach DeLane Fitzgerald at Division 1 Southern Utah.

Ty Johnson, now a member of the Buffalo Bills, was the most-recent Sentinel before King to play in the classic in 2015.

If other athletes signed letters of intent on Wednesday, contact the Times-News sports department via email at sports@times-news.com.