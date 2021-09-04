Area high school football roundup: Hanson racks up 413 yards of total offense in shutout win

Sep. 4—ALEXANDRIA — Hanson stayed undefeated by racking up 413 yards of total offense to roll Friday in a high school football game.

Hanson picked up its third win of the season by defeating Irene-Wakonda 48-0.

Kade Waldera was 4-of-9 passing for 74 yards for the Beavers. Hadley Wallace had 12 carries for 113 yards while Jackson Jarding had seven carries for 56 yards.

For Irene-Wakonda, Dashel Spurrell and Clay Broderson had six tackles each.

Hanson (3-0) plays Viborg-Hurley on Sept. 17. Irene-Wakonda (0-3) hosts Howard on Sept. 10.

Bon Homme 21, Stanley County 18

TYNDALL — Bon Homme scored 13 third-quarter points to defeat Stanley County 21-18 and pick up its first win of the season in a Class 9AA contest on Friday afternoon.

Bon Homme's Riley Rothschadl threw for 162 yards, Logan Winckler caught five passes for 114 yards and Jackson Caba had a team-high 12 rushes for 56 yards. Isaac Crownover also had 11 rushes for 42 yards and he caught two passes for 29 yards.

No individual stats were available for Stanley County.

Stanley County (0-3) visits Sully Buttes on Sept. 10. Bon Homme (1-1) hosts Wolsey-Wessington on Sept. 10

Avon 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14

DELL RAPIDS — Brady Bierema had 15 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead Avon past Dell Rapids St. Mary.

Avon scored 42 unanswered points in the second and third quarters. The Avon running game proved to be too much for the Cardinal defense, rushing for a team total of 390 yards. Avon's Riley Rucktaeschel managed 87 yards and two touchdowns. Jaden Stahl had 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Landon Mudder had 63 yards and one touchdown for the Pirates.

Lucas Flemmer caught a 58-yard touchdown pass for Dell Rapids St. Mary to open the game's scoring. He also had a 53-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

Avon (2-0) hosts Alcester-Hudson on Sept. 10. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1-2) travels to Colman-Egan on Sept. 10.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 42, Parker 6

BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan defeated Parker 42-6 behind Coby Kayser's 172 rushing yards.

Riley Endres had 121 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on five carries. Seahawks' quarterback Kaden Klumb was 2-of-5 passing for 58 yards.

Parker quarterback Logan Bridges finished 12-of-23 passing for 166 yards.

BEE (2-1) is idle next week and hosts Flandreau on Sept. 17, while Parker (1-2) plays Beresford on Sept. 10.

Garretson 35, Parkston 20

PARKSTON — Dylan Kindt had four touchdowns for Garretson to pick its second win of the season over Parkston on Friday.

Dylan Kindt went 16-of-28 passing for 205 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Kindt also rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Hunter Abraham had 10 carries for 51 yards and one touchdown. Cooper Long had seven receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

For Parkston, Cole Prunty went 2-of-11 for 39 yards and one interception, while rushing for 120 yards on 18 carries. Caleb Weber had 10 yards and two touchdowns on three carries for the Trojans. Luke Bormann had three carries for 44 yards and one touchdown while Sam Benson had 10 carries for 79 yards.

Garretson (2-1) hosts Arlington/Lake Preston on Sept. 10. Parkston (1-2) hosts Platte-Geddes on Sept. 10.

Gregory 34, Burke 6

BURKE — Gregory had 476 all-purpose yards and scored 21 points in the second quarter to pull away from Burke in high school football action on Friday.

The Gorillas' Rylan Peck went 7-of-11 for 171 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for Gregory. Peck also rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Owen Hansen had 15 carries for 100 yards and caught three receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Kade Stukel had 14 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown while Trey Murray had two receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

For the Cougars, Ben Witt went 9-of-13 for 82 yards and one touchdown. Taron Serr had 11 carries for 31 yards while Bryce Frank had two carries for 19 yards, along with five receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Gregory (2-1) hosts Kimball/White Lake on Sept. 10. Burke (1-1) plays Centerville on Sept. 10.

Howard 59, Canistota/Freeman 28

HOWARD — Howard racked up 584 total yards and 29 first downs to beat Canistota/Freeman on Friday.

Ty Beyer had 163 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, while John Callies had 21 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers. Griffin Clubb rushed for 59 yards and one touchdown. Taiden Hoyer rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns and went 5-of-8 passing for 111 yards and another touchdown. Jace Sifore had two receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown as well.

Tage Ortman went 17-of-26 passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns for Canistota/Freeman.

Isiah Robertson had six receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown, while Will Ortman had six receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Kleinsasser caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Howard (3-0) hosts Chester Area on Sept. 10. Canistota/Freeman (1-2) travels to Viborg-Hurley on Sept. 10.

Winner 28, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 8

WINNER — Winner scored 14 points in the first and fourth quarter to earn its third victory of the season on Friday.

Aiden Barfuss rushed 10 times for 42 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors. Kaden Keiser ran for 85 yards and a touchdown while Riley Orel had 70 yards on 11 carries. Joey Cole went 2-of-4 passing for 20 yards, one interception and one touchdown. Ethan Bartels had one reception for 18 yards and a touchdown.

For the Titans, Reed Rus went 4-of-6 passing for 70 yards and a touchdown. Lincoln Klooz had nine carries for 20 yards, along with one reception for 28 yards and 8.5 tackles. Jordan Stoltz had one reception, which was the 17-yard touchdown catch from Rus.

Winner (3-0) travels to St. Thomas More on Sept. 11. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (2-1) hosts Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Sept. 10.

WWSSC 26, MHH 0

MILLER — Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central pitched a road shutout Friday night in a Class 11B victory over Miller/Highmore-Harrold.

The Blackhawks had 302 total yards of offense, including 47 carries for 198 yards, paced by 24 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown for Clay Olinger. Blake Larson was 7-for-11 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for another. He found Mason Schelske and Hayden Beigh for touchdowns in the win.

The game had 10 fumbles, with five lost combined. The Rustlers were held to 1-for-11 on third downs. Colby Kolda had eight carries for 53 yards.

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (1-1) plays Jim River on Sept. 10. Miller/Highmore-Harrold (1-2) travels to Wagner on Sept. 10.

Other area scores

Wagner 21, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0 in Wagner: Wagner shut out Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian in an 11-man battle. Wagner (3-0) hosts Miller/Highmore-Harrold on Sept. 10. TDAACDC (0-2) travels to Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Sept. 10.

Lyman 44, Sully Buttes 6 in Onida: Lyman picked up its second win of the year with a 44-6 victory over Sully Buttes, which was ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 9B. Lyman (2-0) plays White River on Sept. 9, and Sully Buttes (2-1) hosts Stanley County on Sept. 10.

Centerville 50, Colome 0 in Centerville: Centerville earned its first win of the season on Friday in a shutout against Colome. Cole Edberg threw six touchdowns, five caught by Austin Bohlman. Lane Johnson added 82 rushing yards for the Tornadoes. No stats were reported for Colome. Centerville (1-1) hosts Burke on Sept. 10. Colome (1-2) hosts Corsica-Stickney on Sept. 17.