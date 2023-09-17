Area high school football players selected for Shrine Bowl

Sep. 17—Five local high school football players have been selected to represent the area in the 87th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Rosters were revealed Sunday afternoon for the Shrine Bowl, which matches the top seniors from South Carolina against those from North Carolina.

Silver Bluff defensive linemen Jayden Fuller and Jordan Boyd, Midland Valley running back Traevon Dunbar, Strom Thurmond wide receiver Braylon Staley and Strom Thurmond linebacker Juju Stevens were among the 44 players chosen for the South Carolina roster.

Fuller, a Miami of Ohio commit, was credited with 10 solo tackles, 13 assists, two tackles for loss, an interception return for a touchdown, two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown through the Bulldogs' first three games.

Boyd, a Georgia Tech commit, was credited with seven solo tackles, 12 assists, two sacks, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble through the Bulldogs' first three games.

Dunbar was credited with 1,000 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on only 98 carries through the first four games for the undefeated Mustangs.

Staley, a Tennessee commit, is credited with 28 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns through the Rebels' first four games.

Stevens is credited with four solo tackles, 10 assists, a sack, an interception and four catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns in two games so far this season for the Rebels.

The 87th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is scheduled for Dec. 16 and will be played at Spartanburg High School.