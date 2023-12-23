Area high school football players to keep an eye on in 2024

Dec. 23—As the dust still settles on the 2023 season, let's go ahead and take a peek at which players could make an impact in 2024, by position.

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

—Wyatt McDaniels showed tons of promise in the six games he played for Mooreville, before a shoulder injury ended his season. If he can stay healthy as a sophomore, McDaniels could be primed for a huge 2024.

—Dy'Lan Johnson quickly grew into the position as a first-year starter. He's losing two of his top receivers, Hastin Nelson and Drelin Watson, to graduation but returns Marquez Davenport (577 yards, eight TDs).

—Braden Shettles has played beyond his years in his first two seasons as New Albany's starter. From his freshman to sophomore season, Shettles improved in all major categories: completion percentage, yards, touchdowns and interceptions.

—Nettleton's Braylen Williams will enter his junior season with two years of experience under his belt. One of the best dual-threat QBs in the state, he showed improvement as a passer this season and remained a danger to defenses with his legs.

—Gavin Wooley had a breakout season for Falkner under first-year coach Kevin Walton. As a junior, he passed for 2,371 yards and 28 TDs, but he'll need to cut down on his interceptions (13).

Running backs

—With QB Trey Petty, RB Jay Stevenson and WR Braylon Burnside all graduating, there could be a lot of pressure on tailback Courtland Cooper to perform for Starkville as a senior. He did well in a complementary role this season, rushing for 792 yards and 13 touchdowns.

—Sophomore J.J. Hill was thunder to Qua Middlebrooks' lightning for Tupelo this season. With Middlebrooks graduating, the 6-foot, 220-pound Hill should be the feature back. He averaged 7.0 yards a carry and scored a team-high 18 touchdowns.

—Zion Nunn has been a model of consistency for Booneville. Over the past three years, he's rushed for 2,893 yards and 35 touchdowns. He had a career-best 16 rushing TDs this past fall.

—Emmanuel Randle took over lead back duties for Amory and excelled, gaining 1,583 yards with 22 TDs. He started for Tupelo Christian as a freshman and backed up Charleston French at Amory last season, so he brings loads of experience to the table.

Wide receivers

—Levi Blount was a solid pass-catcher for Oxford this year, and with Mitchell Grandjean returning at quarterback, the air attack should be more of a strength.

—Dagarrious Clifton had a breakout sophomore season, making 38 catches for 825 yards and 12 TDs. That was partly due to the improved play of QB Trey Spurgon, who will also return next season.

—It was a tough 2023 for Itawamba AHS, but one bright spot was junior Cooper Waddle. He had 40 catches for 744 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he'll have J.A. Wood returning at quarterback.

DEFENSE

Linemen

—New Albany's Jayden Hicks is a 6-2, 240-pound end who likes to live in opposing backfields. As a junior, he made 64 tackles, 13 TFL and a pair of sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one.

—JaReylan McCoy is only going to get better, and that's a scary thought. As a sophomore, the Tupelo end recorded 12 tackles-for-loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He could end up being a generational player.

—Brooks Vanlandingham spearheaded Mooreville's defensive renaissance, notching 126 tackles, 15 TFL, an interception and three fumble recoveries.

—As a sophomore, Amory nose guard Khaleb Williams recorded 64 tackles and 3 TFL. He checks in at 5-10, 310-pounds.

Linebackers

—Jaylen Brooks returns to anchor Ripley's defense. He had 100 tackles and 4 TFL this season for one of the toughest defenses around.

—East Webster's Elijah O'Briant is an athletic playmaker for whom offenses must always account. As a junior, he recorded 68 tackles, 14 TFL, 7 sacks and three forced fumbles.

—Aidan Stewart was a tackling machine for Baldwyn, with a team-leading 127 stops to go with 9 TFL and 2 sacks. He'll have good help again next year with the return of Terrell Robinson (71 tackles, two INTs).

—Bryson Walters had a monster junior season for Itawamba AHS, with 140 tackles, 18 TFL, an interception and two forced fumbles.

Defensive backs

—Jeb Bolen made a lot of big plays for New Albany, including an interception in a win over previously unbeaten Ripley. The safety finished the season with 78 tackles, 4 TFL and two interceptions.

—Maison Dunn broke into Tupelo's starting lineup this season and made a strong impression, with 21 tackles and two interceptions. Dunn will need to pick up the slack for graduating seniors Shamaar Darden, Jakwon Morris and Dillon Ruth.

—In seven games, Pontotoc's Kylen Simmons was credited with 20 tackles, seven passes defended and two INTs. He was part of a defense that didn't get much help from the offense, which averaged just 14.9 points per game and was shut out three times.

TWO-WAY STARS

—Kentravian Kinkle did a lot for a Holly Springs team that went just 3-7. As a running back, he rushed for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus he made 26 catches for 452 yards and four TDs. As a strong safety, he made four interceptions.

—Falkner's resurgence this season was fueled a great deal by athlete Chris Nunley. He had 1,161 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving, plus 555 yards and six TDs rushing. On defense, he made 79 tackles and six INTs.

—Gavin Pargo led Nettleton in receiving with 49 catches for 768 yards and six TDs. As a safety, he made 32 tackles and three INTs, and he also blocked a field goal.

—Jayce Taylor is a prospect in the making. He took on a secondary role for Biggersville this past season but had a notable impact, with 560 yards and 16 TDs rushing. On defense, the sophomore had 106 tackles, 16 TFL and 5 sacks from his linebacker position.

