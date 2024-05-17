All-Area High School Basketball 2024: The Dalton Daily Citizen's All-Area Girls Teams

May 17—First team

Player of the Year: Gracie Ridley, junior, Dalton (forward): 16.5 points per game, 14 rebounds per game, 3.5 steals per game, 3.1 assists per game. Region 7-5A Player of the Year. Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State 5A Player of the Year. 1,744 career points. 1,365 career rebounds.

Callan Ledford, sophomore, Murray County (guard): 12.6 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists per game, 1.7 steals per game. Region 7-2A first team. GACA All-State selection.

Miley McClure, freshman, Murray County (guard): 12.5 points per game, 7 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game, 2.1 steals per game. Region 7-2A first team. GACA All-State selection.

Kennedy Baker, junior, Northwest Whitifeld (guard/forward): 13.5 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game. All-Region 7-4A team. GACA All-State selection.

Ava Robinette, senior, North Murray (guard/forward): 18.3 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game.

Second team

Emma Hefner, senior, Dalton (guard): 8.6 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 2.5 steals per game. Region 7-5A honorable mention. Averaged 13 points per game in Region 7-5A tournament and Dalton's run to Class 5A Final Four.

Kemara Washington, junior, Dalton (guard): 7.2 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 4.3 assists per game, 2 steals per game. Region 7-5A second team. Averaged 10.6 points per game in Region 7-5A tournament and Dalton's run to Class 5A Final Four.

Sloan Pender, junior, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 9.9 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game. All-Region 7-4A team.

Bayleigh Winkler, junior, Murray County (forward): 10.1 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game. Region 7-2A first team. GACA All-State selection.

Brooklyn Stallion, senior, Christian Heritage School (forward): 11.4 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game, 3.1 steals per game. Region 7-A Division II first team.

Shea Poe, senior, Coahulla Creek (guard/forward): 13.3 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game. Region 6-3A first team.

Aubree Langley, junior, Coahulla Creek (forward): 12.5 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game. Region 6-3A first team. GACA All-State selection.

Third team

Jolie Wingfield, junior, Dalton (guard): 8 points per game, 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 steals per game. Region 7-5A honorable mention.

Carly Bramlett, sophomore, Christian Heritage School (forward): 11.7 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game, 2.2 steals per game. Region 7-A Division II second team.

Caroline Reed, junior, Coahulla Creek (guard): 12.3 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, 3.8 assists per game. Region 6-3A second team.

Skyler Mahoney, sophomore, Murray County (forward): 8.6 points per game, 8.7 rebounds pr game. Region 7-2A second team.

Nariah Jenkins, sophomore, Dalton Academy (guard/forward)

Johanna Ortiz, junior, Southeast Whitfield (guard)

Honorable mention

Christian Heritage School: London Wagner, Taylor Fisher, Alli Grace Hembree

Coahulla Creek: Lilah Brooker

Dalton: BB Bates

The Dalton Academy: Evelyn Medina

Northwest Whitfield: Miah Triana, Lexi Lyon

Southeast Whitfield: Miracle Godoy, Trinity Burse

Murray County: Emma Blaylock, Hadley Dotson

North Murray: Cameron Longley