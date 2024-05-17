All-Area High School Basketball 2024: The Dalton Daily Citizen's All-Area Girls Teams
May 17—First team
Player of the Year: Gracie Ridley, junior, Dalton (forward): 16.5 points per game, 14 rebounds per game, 3.5 steals per game, 3.1 assists per game. Region 7-5A Player of the Year. Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State 5A Player of the Year. 1,744 career points. 1,365 career rebounds.
Callan Ledford, sophomore, Murray County (guard): 12.6 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists per game, 1.7 steals per game. Region 7-2A first team. GACA All-State selection.
Miley McClure, freshman, Murray County (guard): 12.5 points per game, 7 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game, 2.1 steals per game. Region 7-2A first team. GACA All-State selection.
Kennedy Baker, junior, Northwest Whitifeld (guard/forward): 13.5 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game. All-Region 7-4A team. GACA All-State selection.
Ava Robinette, senior, North Murray (guard/forward): 18.3 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game.
Second team
Emma Hefner, senior, Dalton (guard): 8.6 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 2.5 steals per game. Region 7-5A honorable mention. Averaged 13 points per game in Region 7-5A tournament and Dalton's run to Class 5A Final Four.
Kemara Washington, junior, Dalton (guard): 7.2 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 4.3 assists per game, 2 steals per game. Region 7-5A second team. Averaged 10.6 points per game in Region 7-5A tournament and Dalton's run to Class 5A Final Four.
Sloan Pender, junior, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 9.9 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game. All-Region 7-4A team.
Bayleigh Winkler, junior, Murray County (forward): 10.1 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game. Region 7-2A first team. GACA All-State selection.
Brooklyn Stallion, senior, Christian Heritage School (forward): 11.4 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game, 3.1 steals per game. Region 7-A Division II first team.
Shea Poe, senior, Coahulla Creek (guard/forward): 13.3 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game. Region 6-3A first team.
Aubree Langley, junior, Coahulla Creek (forward): 12.5 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game. Region 6-3A first team. GACA All-State selection.
Third team
Jolie Wingfield, junior, Dalton (guard): 8 points per game, 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 steals per game. Region 7-5A honorable mention.
Carly Bramlett, sophomore, Christian Heritage School (forward): 11.7 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game, 2.2 steals per game. Region 7-A Division II second team.
Caroline Reed, junior, Coahulla Creek (guard): 12.3 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, 3.8 assists per game. Region 6-3A second team.
Skyler Mahoney, sophomore, Murray County (forward): 8.6 points per game, 8.7 rebounds pr game. Region 7-2A second team.
Nariah Jenkins, sophomore, Dalton Academy (guard/forward)
Johanna Ortiz, junior, Southeast Whitfield (guard)
Honorable mention
Christian Heritage School: London Wagner, Taylor Fisher, Alli Grace Hembree
Coahulla Creek: Lilah Brooker
Dalton: BB Bates
The Dalton Academy: Evelyn Medina
Northwest Whitfield: Miah Triana, Lexi Lyon
Southeast Whitfield: Miracle Godoy, Trinity Burse
Murray County: Emma Blaylock, Hadley Dotson
North Murray: Cameron Longley