Area high school baseball roundup: Honkers hold off Gregory

May 15—PLATTE — Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake/Corsica-Stickney pulled away from Gregory for an 8-5 high school baseball win on Friday.

Myles Kott led the Honkers with three hits, while Aiden Bultje, Grayson Hanson and Jackson Olsen finished with two hits apiece. Hanson drove in three runs, while Bultje and Olsen knocked in two runs each. Jackson Neuman added a hit.

Bultje earned the win on the mound. He finished with four strikeouts, allowed two earned runs and gave up one hit in two relief innings.

For Gregory, Rylan Peck smacked a three-run homer in the first inning. He finished 2 of 3 and drove in four runs. Brogan Glover took the loss after allowing seven hits, six earned runs and struck out six batters in four innings.

Winner/Colome 2, Hanson-Aurora 1

Joey Cole scored on a passed ball in the top of the ninth inning as Winner/Colome clipped Hanson-Aurora in high school baseball play on Friday.

Evan Farner led the Royals with two hits, while Cole, Charley Pravecek, Zach Bohnet and Eathan Bartels each finished with a hit. Bartels fanned six batters through the first four innings, while giving up three hits and zero runs. Farner allowed five hits, one earned run and struck out one batter through five relief innings.

For Hanson-Aurora, Thomas Stange and Rylee Deinert had two hits apiece. Drew Gerlach, Kolby Kayser, Daniel Laufman and Brady Fox each had a hit. Stange struck out 10 batters, allowed four hits and one earned run in seven innings.

Howard 3, Clark Area 0

Colby Claussen and Riley Genzlinger combined for a no-hitter to power Howard to a prep baseball win over Clark Area on Friday.

Claussen finished with nine strikeouts through the first five innings, while Genzlinger posted three strikeouts through two relief innings.

Offensively, Jaxon Kampshoff went 3 of 3. Genzlinger, Samuel Callies, Ryder Erickson and Karsyn Feldhaus each had a hit. Jack Neises drove in a pair of runs.