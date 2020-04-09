Area health official does not expect sporting events before Thanksgiving

A South Bay health official suggested this week that an optimistic goal might be for the return of sporting events in mid-November.

Santa Clara County executive officer Dr. Jeffrey Smith told the county's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that games – presumably high school, college and professional -- might not return to the South Bay for at least another seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith said he did not expect there would be "any sports games until at least Thanksgiving, and we'd be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving. This is not something that's going to be easy to do."

His comments were first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The project would mean no games in Santa Clara County for the 49ers, San Jose Sharks, Stanford University and San Jose State University.

The 49ers will follow the lead of the NFL, as well as local and national health officials, a team official told NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers stance is consistent with a statement the club released on March 12.

"Our organization continues to collaborate with federal, state, and local health organizations, as well as our League office, to monitor the evolving developments regarding COVID-19," the organization said. "Our intent is to make the most informed decisions regarding the health and wellness of all San Francisco 49ers and Levi's Stadium employees, patrons, and the community at large."

Last week, NFL executive vice president Jeff Pash said the league is proceeding as if there will be a full 16-game schedule this season.

"All of our discussion, all of our focus, has been on a normal traditional season, starting on time, playing in front of fans, in our regular stadiums, and going through a full 16-game regular season and full set of playoffs," Pash said. "That's our focus."

The NFL has proceeded with the free-agent signing period and the draft despite travel restrictions and shelter-at-home guidelines for all league personnel. The NFL is also expected to release their full regular-season schedule around May 9.

Story continues

But the Santa Clara County official told the Board of Supervisors he believes the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is not going away any time soon.

"There will definitely be individuals who will get sick," Dr. Smith said. "And because there are individuals who get sick, there will be individuals who die after the order is released, unless we come up with a foolproof immunization, which is highly unlikely."

Area health official does not expect sporting events before Thanksgiving originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area