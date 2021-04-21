Area Golf Roundup: Willmar 5th at CLC meet

Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.
·2 min read

Apr. 21—ST. CLOUD — The Willmar girls golf team took fifth place in a Central Lakes meet hosted by Sauk Rapids at The Territory Golf Club in St. Cloud.

Led by medalist Hannah Borass' round of 71, Alexandria won the team competition with a score of 303. Brainerd was second with 313, followed by Fergus Falls (355), Sartell (378) and Willmar (394).

The Cardinals' top golfer was junior Kessa Mara with a round of 84. Bailey Olson (99), Alexa Kath (105) and Halle Mortenson (106) rounded out the team score.

Willmar will host the next CLC meet on Monday at Eagle Creek Golf Course.

Central Lakes meet

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 303 (2) Brainerd 313 (3) Fergus Falls 355 (4) Sartell 378 (5) Willmar 394 (6) Bemidji 410 (7) St. Cloud Tech 426 (8) Rocori 466

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Hannah Boraas, A, 71 (2) Cora Larson, A, 73 (T3) Lauren Rebrovich, A, and Anna Krieger, Br, 77 (T5) Katie Foley, Br, and Anna Angland, Br, 78

WILLMAR — (11) Kessa Mara 84 (T-24) Bailey Olson 99 (T-29) Alexa Kath 105 (31) Halle Mortenson 106

Lakeview Invitational

The Lakeview boys golf team won its home invitational during a Camden Conference South Division meet at Cottonwood Country Club.

The Lakers won with a team score of 182, beating Minneota by four strokes. Canby's Jake Wagner was the medalist with a nine-hole score of 38.

Yellow Medicine East finished fifth with a score of 222. The Sting were led by Nick Moritz, who carded a sixth-place round of 46.

In the girls meet, Minneota's Lauren Bowyer was the medalist with a round of 50, beating Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's Shae O'Leary's 53. YME's top golfer was Nicole Rillo, who was seventh with a 74.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lakeview 182 (2) Minneota 186 (3) Canby 197 (4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 199 (5) Yellow Medicine East 222 (Inc) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jake Wagner, C, 38 (2) Cole Myhre, M, 41 (3) Carson Boe, L, 42 (4) Cole Arends, L, 44 (5) Chase Christensen, RTR, 45

YME — (T-6) Nick Moritz 46 (T14) Cooper McCosh 52 (T-25) James Peterson 60 (27) Parker Levitz 64

Girls

Team scoring

No team scores

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Lauren Bowyer, Minneota, 50 (2) Shae O'Leary, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 53 (3) Jayla Hulzebos, Canby, 54 (4) Sydney Hedman, Lakeview, 57 (5) Jeren Rost, Minneota, 58

YME — (7) Nicole Rillo 74 (9) Janessa Bakkelund 84

