Area girls finish 2-3-4 at Dave Robinson Relays

Apr. 16—NEVADA — Tatum Huyser registered the only individual win for the Lynnville-Sully girls track and field team on Thursday.

But she was part of two relay wins and the Hawks claimed 14 top-three finishes and wound up second in the team standings at the Dave Robinson Relays.

The Hawks came up 15 points shy of meet champion Collins-Maxwell (163) with 149 points, while Colfax-Mingo (100) was third and Baxter (73) edged Coon Rapids-Bayard (72) for fourth.

Carsyn McFarland

GMG (53), Colo-NESCO (49), BGM (45) and Meskwaki Settlement School (9) completed the nine-team field.

"I'm proud of the efforts of our team, and we saw a lot of growth in many areas," L-S girls head track and field coach Kevin Johnson said. "It was a great night for the Hawks. We'll continue to grow and develop as a team and as athletes moving forward."

The Hawks won five times, finished second three times and piled up six third-place finishes. Colfax-Mingo and Baxter both posted one victory.

Huyser's individual win came in the high jump. She won the event in a career-best 5 feet, 2 inches.

The Hawks also won the sprint medley, 4x800, 4x100 and 4x200 relays and were third in the distance medley.

Addison Collum, Natalie Roberts, Morgan Jones and Kate Harthoorn won the sprint medley relay in 2 minutes, 8.95 seconds.

The winning 4x800 relay team featured Emma Parkinson, Brilynn Tice, Harthoorn and Olivia Norrish and they finished in 11:27.11.

The 4x100 team of Carsyn McFarland, Hay, Jones and Huyser won the race in a season-best 52.96 seconds.

McFarland, Tice, Jones and Huyser won the 4x200 in 1:53.97 and the Hawks' placed third in the distance medley in 4:57.6 with Roberts, Huyser, Peyton Sharp and Parkinson.

Sharp (career-best 12:21.1) and Norrish (12:42.17) were 2-3 in the 3,000 and Norrish (2:41.18) and Harthoorn (2:41.45) came in 2-3 in the 800.

The Hawks also doubled up in the 1,500 and the long jump. Sharp (career-best 5:39.63) and Parkinson (5:53.68) went 3-4 in the 1,500 and Helle Augustinussen (career-best 14 feet, 8 inches) and Hay (career-best 13-6 3/4) placed 3-5 in the long jump.

McFarland (13.53) also was second in the 100, Laura Fikse (1:11) placed third in the 400 and Hay (career-best 30.21) and Tice (career-best 1:21.26) each were fifth in the 200 and 400 hurdles, respectively.

Trinity Smith claimed Colfax-Mingo's lone win. She won the long jump with a career-best leap of 15-6 3/4 and Olivia Rausch was fourth with a jump of 14-0.

The Tigerhawks placed second in the shuttle hurdle relay. The foursome of Lily Webster, Cadence Linn, Smith and Arlo Steck finished in 1:17:79.

Colfax-Mingo's three third-place finishes came in relays.

Mallory Sipma, Rachael Uecker, Shae Wilkins and Addie Schroeder finished third in the 4x800 relay in 12:12.47.

Addie Schroeder

Rausch, Linn, Charlotte Donahue and Uecker placed third in the 4x100 in a season-best 57.72 and the 4x400 relay team placed third in 5:00.7 with Smith, Claire Hunsberger, Sipma and Steck.

The Tigerhawks were fourth in the sprint medley, distance medley and 4x200 relays.

In the distance medley relay, Katelyn Steenhoek, Hunsberger, Steck and Sipma finished in 5:20.26.

The sprint medley relay team of Webster, Donahue, Victoria Woods and Hunsberger posted a time of 2:12.33.

Smith, Donahue, Dakota Allen and Woods were fourth in the 4x200 in 2:06.92.

The other fourth-place finishes came from Rausch (14.31) in the 100, Webster (career-best 18.55) in the 100 hurdles and Steenhoek (career-best 4-10) in the high jump.

Camryn Russell

Grace Hunsberger also went a career-best 4-10 in the high jump in fifth and Schroeder placed fifth in the 1,500 and 3,000 with times of 5:55.42 and 13:13.99, respectively.

Evalyn Anderson (1:31.63) finished sixth in the 400 hurdles and Emma Cook finished sixth in the shot put with a career-best toss of 28-5 1/2.

Baxter's lone win came from Camryn Russell in the 100 hurdles. She won the race in a career-best 16.12 seconds.

Avery Wonders registered three top-three finishes. She was second in the 400 in a career-best 1:09.52, placed second in the high jump with a career-best leap of 5-0 and finished third in the 200 in a career-best 29.12.

Russell (career-best 1:16.01) was third in the 400 hurdles, Kendall Brummel (career-best 2:45.8) finished fourth in the 800 and Jo Harder (76-5) took fourth in the discus.

Avery Wonders

Alyvia Burdess ran the 100 in a career-best 15.13 seconds to place sixth.

The Bolts' 4x800 relay team finished second in 11:43.05 with Regan Russell, Brummel, Caydence Sulzle and Morgan Ratliff.

Grace Anderegg, Rossi Swihart, Brummel and Camryn Russell finished third in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:19.88.

The 4x200 relay team posted a season-best time of 2:08.39 in fifth with Anderegg, Burdess, Camden Moffit and Sulzle.