Area Girls Basketball Roundup: Paynesville snaps a skid, beats Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Mar. 5—GROVE CITY — Paynesville stopped a three-game losing skid on Thursday night after a 51-30 Central Minnesota Conference win over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City.

While the Bulldogs got the win and ended their slump, it was also an improved showing for the Falcons. Paynesville beat ACGC 61-15 Jan. 28 at Paynesville. Falcons head coach Trevor Heining used the point differential as a barometer of his team's improvement,

"We got a lot better," Heining said. "That's 25 points difference. That's nice."

Bulldogs sophomore Kaitlyn Uhlenkamp led all scorers with 13 points, followed by 10 from Brynn Johnson.

Paynesville found plenty of success from outside, hitting eight 3-pointers. Natalie Lieser, Madison Hentges and Emma Flanders all hit two from outside the arc.

ACGC's leading scorer was freshman Grace Kaehler with eight points. She also hauled in a team-high 13 rebounds and had two blocked shots. Mikaili Johnson and Hannah Keller followed up with six points.

Paynesville plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Montevideo. ACGC plays at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Eden Valley-Watkins.

Central Minnesota

Paynesville 51,

ACGC 30

Paynesville (5-9) 24 27 — 51

ACGC (0-13) 17 13 — 30

PAYNESVILLE — Scoring: Brynn Johnson 10, Aubrie Spanier 4, Natalie Lieser 7, Madison Hentges 7, Emma Flanders 8, Caitlin Meyer 2, Kaitlyn Uhlenkamp 13... 3-point shots: Johnson 1, Spanier 1, Lieser 2, Hentges 2, Flanders 2 ... Rebound leader: N/A ... Assist leader: N/A ... Steal leader: N/A ... Block leader: N/A

ACGC — Scoring: Eli Roemeling 3, Mikaili Johnson 6, Hannah Keller 6, Mackenzie Powers 2, Grace Kaehler 8, Karla Schultz 5 ... 3-point shots: Roemeling 1, Kaehler 2... Rebound leader: Kaehler 13, Johnson 5, Roemeling 5, Reanna Kaddatz 5 ... Assist leader: N/A ... Steal leaders: Roemeling 2, Johnson 2 ... Block leader: Kaelher 2, Kaddatz 1

BBE 62,

Holdingford 53

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa remains unbeaten in the Central Minnesota Conference following a nine-point win against host Holdingford.

BBE is 11-0 in the CMC. Holdingford is 11-2 in the conference and in second place.

Karsee Kampsen and Allisa Knight both had 15 points to lead the Jaguars, with Kampsen adding three steals and Knight with three blocks. Harley Roering was also in double figures with 13 points.

BBE plays host to Sauk Centre at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Belgrade. Sauk Centre is ranked second in the state in Class AA. BBE is ranked fourth in the state in Class A.

BBE (13-1) 31 31 — 62

Holdingford (11-4) 27 26 — 53

BBE — Scoring: Karsee Kampsen 15, Allie Dingmann 5, Liz French 2, Josie Knutson 7, Harley Roering 13, Allisa Knight 15, Karissa Jones 5 ... 3-point shots: Kampsen 2, Dingmann 1, Knutson 1, Roering 3 ... Rebound leader: Jackie Lindsay 5 ... Assist leader: Lindsay 1, French 1 ... Steal leader: Kampsen 3 ... Block leader: Knight 3

HOLDINGFORD — Scoring: Stats not available

Central Lakes

Willmar 51,

Sartell 28

With a double-double from Ella Shinn leading the way, Willmar picked up a convincing road win over Sartell.

Shinn finished the game with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

"Ella Shinn was a beast tonight," said Cardinals head coach Dustin Carlson. "Almost a double-double in the first half."

Carlson continued, "That was the intensity we are accustomed to seeing. So proud of our girls in their effort and enthusiasm. ... Great way to bounce back from Tuesday."

Jaida Reiman had a Willmar-best 16 pints along with six steals. Mackenzie Jones also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Courtney Snoberger was the Sabres' top scorer with six points.

Ranked 13th in Class AAA, Willmar is back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Cloud Apollo.

Willmar (11-3) 29 22 — 51

Sartell (6-9) 11 17 — 28

WILLMAR — Scoring: Sammy Christoffer 2, Ellary Lange 3, Telillie Lange 1, Zoe Schroeder 4, Mackenzie Jones 10, Callie Slagter 3, Jaida Reiman 16, Ella Shinn 10, Adia Laidlaw 2 ... 3-point shots: Lange 1, Jones 1 ... Rebound leader: Shinn 12 ... Assist leader: Christoffer 5 ... Steal leader: Reiman 6 ... Block leader: Jones 1

SARTELL — Scoring: Megan Driste 1, Ella Gainsforth 4, Reese Geiger 4, Emily Crandall 4, Adyn Larson 5, Elle Mahowald 4, Courtney Snoberger 6 ... 3-point shots: None ... Rebound leader: N/A ... Assist leader: N/A ... Steal leader: N/A ... Block leader: N/A

Camden

MACCRAY 66,

D-B 19

Led by big nights from Ella Bourne and Gabby Randt, MACCRAY prevailed over Dawson-Boyd for a Camden Conference win in Dawson.

Bourne hit seven 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 23 points while Randt had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Ella Johnson was the Blackjacks' leading scorer with five points.

MACCRAY plays at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton. Dawson-Boyd plays Minneota at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Dawson. Minneota is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A.

MACCRAY (9-6) 35 31 — 66

D-B (1-13) 8 11 — 19

MACCRAY — Scoring: Ella Bourne 23, Sydney Thein 2, Kaisa Jaenisch 5, Kylie Kimpling 6, Elsie Sumner 5, Alison Koenen 5, Brynn Lozinski 4, Gabby Randt 16 ... 3-point shots: Bourne 7, Kimpling 1 ... Rebound leader: Randt 12 ... Assist leader: Jaenisch 6 ... Steal leader: Jaenisch 5 ... Block leader: None

D-B — Scoring: Rachel Jorgans 1, Rachael Lund 2, Chelsie Husby 4, Ella Johnson 5, Kate Dahl 4, Ella Wolner 2, Allison Estling 1 ... 3-point shots: Johnson 1 ... Rebound leader: Johnson 6 ... Assist leader: Four with 1 ... Steal leader: Laney Bartunek 5 ... Block leader: None

Non-Conference

Litchfield 49,

SW Christian 38

Litchfield used its defense in the second half to pick up a home win over Southwest Christian.

The Dragons held their opponent to 15 points after halftime.

"We really cranked up the defense, took away their good players and got stops when we had to," Litchfield assistant coach Zach Piepenburg said. "They didn't have a lot of open shots so our defense definitely carried us."

Sydney McCann put up a Dragons-best 10 points with four rebounds and two assists. Lily Osterberg and Kylie Michels each added nine points. Maggie Boerema chipped in eight points and seven rebounds.

Chloe Brunsberg led the road team with 11 points.

Litchfield plays at 7 p.m. Friday at New London-Spicer.

Southwest Christian (7-8) 23 15 — 38

Litchfield (8-5) 26 23 — 49

SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN — Scoring: Greta Schwarz 4, Hannah Schwarz 2, Mehlayna Straub 8, Lillian Rediger 1, Chloe Brunsberg 11, Kylie Beckering 6, Kaylee Wanless 6 ... 3-point shots: Brunsberg 1 ... Rebound leader: N/A ... Assist leader: N/A ... Steal leader: N/A ... Block leader: N/A

LITCHFIELD — Scoring: Janessa Olson 2, Sydney McCann 10, Kamri Driver 5, Greta Hanson 5, Lily Osterberg 9, Maggie Boerema 8, Kylie Michels 9, Izzy Pennertz 1 ... 3-point shots: Driver 1, Osterberg 1, Michels 1 ... Rebound leader: Boerema 7, McCann 4 ... Assist leader: McCann 2 ... Steal leader: N/A ... Block leader: N/A

Hancock 47,

Morris/CA 39

The unbeaten Hancock Owls earned a tough victory at Morris/Chokio-Alberta.

Hancock (15-0), ranked eighth in the state in Class A, trailed 18-16 at halftime.

Maddy Grove had 11 points to lead the Tigers.

Morris/CA plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Osakis. Hancock's next scheduled game is 7:30 p.m. next Thursday at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.

Hancock (15-0) 16 31 — 47

Morris/CA (4-11) 18 21 — 39

HANCOCK — Stats not available

MORRIS/CA — Scoring: Maddy Grove 11, Meredith Carrington 7, Cate Kehoe 7, Emma Bowman 6, Sydney Deitz 3, LaRae Kram 3, Kaylie Raths 2 ... 3-point shots: Grove 1-3, Carrington 2-4, Kehoe 2-2, Kram 1-2... Rebound leaders: Dietz 4, Kram 4 ... Assist leader: Six players with 1 ... Steal leader: Carrington 4 ... Block leader: none