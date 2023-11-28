Area football standouts earn MHSFCA All-Region; Charlevoix, EJ defenders earn All-State

LANSING — Football season around the state of Michigan came to a close over the weekend with state championship games across all divisions.

Football postseason honors now begin.

The first batch of athletes being recognized have come from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association, which recently released MHSFCA All-Region and All-State honors for the 2023 season.

And Northern Michigan did pretty well.

A total of 14 athletes from Petoskey, Charlevoix and East Jordan were recognized as all-region, while two earned both all-region and first team all-state from the coaches. A host of Gaylord area athletes also earned both honors.

Those two earning both honors came as Charlevoix’s Landon Swanson as a first team linebacker in Division 7 and East Jordan’s Braylon Grybauskas as a first team defensive back in Division 8.

Swanson – a four-year varsity starter and two-time team captain – earned the honor after setting a new Charlevoix record with 150 tackles for the season. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns on the offensive side, while carrying an 8.2 average.

For Grybauskas, the career closed with another standout season on both sides of the ball, while doing it all as a runner, receiver and defensive back.

He finished the season with 38 tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown defensively, then caught 36 passes for 624 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ran for 277 yards and six scores.

Petoskey’s Korbin Sulitis (right) became an all-region selection in Division 3 along the defensive front for the Northmen in his junior season.

DIVISION 3

Petoskey put together one of its best seasons in years, picking up a playoff victory to advance to the district finals.

They did so with a talented group of athletes around the lineup, many of them juniors.

A total of five athletes earned all-region recognition, two on the offensive side and three defenders.

Offensive lineman Brody Shaw, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound senior, was awarded all-region after a standout season back from injury. He helped the Northmen to 3,484 yards of offense this season and also became a force on the interior line.

Petoskey’s Seth Marek earned all-region as a wideout after a season of catching 45 passes for 859 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also averaged 19 yards a catch and holds every single-game, season and career record with the Northmen. He’s also got a season to add to it, as he’ll return next season as a senior.

A trio of juniors also earned honors on the defensive side in defensive end Korbin Sulitis, linebacker Logan LaHaie and safety Haden Janes.

Sulitis anchored the defense up front with 71 total tackles, 11.5 for a loss and five sacks as a junior captain and two-year starter at end.

LaHaie had another strong season in the middle of the defense while fully healthy, racking up 91 tackles to lead the team. He also made five for a loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and intercepted a pass.

Petoskey’s final recipient, Janes, moved from corner to safety in 2023 and shined with a season of 56 tackles, three for a loss and six interceptions. He also recorded eight pass deflections and brought his career interception total to eight with a season left to add to it and have a shot at tying or breaking the career record of 13.

Charlevoix senior Landon Swanson closed his final season with a new school record for tackles in a single season and with first team all-state honors.

DIVISION 7

Along with Swanson in Division 7, Charlevoix earned four other all-region honors, three others from that talented senior class.

Senior offensive lineman Brayden Greensky was recognized after another year of starting along the Rayder front, his third straight.

A team captain, Greensky helped pave the way to over 3,300 yards on the ground alone for the Rayders and was named the conference MVP for the season, a rarity for an offensive lineman.

Charlevoix’s Brady Jess was also named an all-region quarterback on the offensive side after again guiding Charlevoix to a playoff campaign with 19 total touchdowns and 1,386 total yards. He was also responsible for 15 two-point conversions on the season.

Joining Swanson on the defensive side were seniors Trevor Streeter and Hudson Vollmer.

Streeter earned honors as a defensive lineman after another disruptive season in which he recorded 35 tackles, six for a loss and three sacks.

Vollmer ended his career as a wideout, defensive back, punt returner and punter with all-region defensive back honors in a season of recording 22 tackles and five interceptions. He also totaled 700 yards offensively and scored 10 touchdowns.

East Jordan's Braylon Grybauskas again proved there was no area of the field he couldn't handle in his final season and ended the season with first team all-state recogntion.

DIVISION 8

Another playoff season in East Jordan came with more than just Grybauskas earning postseason honors, as three others earned all-region as well.

Senior offensive linemen Wesley Pennington, senior defensive lineman Angel Delgado and junior running back Logan Shooks joined Grybauskas.

Pennington started every game at offensive tackle for the Red Devils in his final season and consistently graded out as the top offensive linemen on a potent offense.

Delgado was a two-way force once again as a 6-foot-1, 240-pound interior linemen. Defensively, he made 64 tackles to go with eight for a loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Shooks stood out again everywhere he lined up, including in the backfield. He ran for 954 yards on an 8.5 average, while scoring 11 touchdowns. He also made 15 catches for 218 yards and two scores, then added 56 tackles on the defensive side of the ball, along with an interception.

