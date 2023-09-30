Area football reports: Bartlesville sets scoring record; CV Bullpups improve to 4-1

Two weeks ago, the Bartlesville High School football season seemed to be twisting in the wind of adversity.

But since then the Bruins have discovered their winning balance.

Friday’s 62-0 historic rout of U.S. Grant elevated the Bruins to 2-0 in District 6A-II-1 — to likely within one win of earning a playoff spot for the second-straight year. Bartlesville also should be a heavy favorite next week when it hosts Putnam City West, for what also will be Homecoming and the unveiling of the new giant video scoreboard.

Not only that — Bartlesville (2-3) set team records for the most points scored in a game and for the largest margin of victory.

Grant — which hosted the game in Oklahoma City — couldn’t stop the Bruin offensive juggernaut. Bartlesville scored nine touchdowns in 10 possessions.

Even more impressive? Seven different Bruins scored touchdowns — P.J. Wallace (two rushing), Stefen Williams (two, a 72-yard run, a 20-yard reception), Damien Niko (one receiving, 22 yards), Chase Eaves (one receiving, 28 yards), Austin Zink (one receiving, 26 yards), Jett Scully (one receiving) and Sutton Williams (one receiving, 18 yards).

Brett Eaves flung five of those six scoring aerials; Sam Hoback connected with Williams for the final touchdown.

“He did a pretty nice job,” said Kyle Ppool, a game observer and KWON announcer, noting how five of Eaves’ seven passes were touchdowns.

The Bruin defense, meanwhile, overwhelmed Grant like a tidal wave of energy.

Grant went three-and-out on its first three possessions, allowing Bartlesville to pile up a lot of points in a little bit of time. By halftime, Bartlesville led, 41-0, which necessitated a running clock in the second half.

Eaves turned in his finest game as a Bruin — 7-of-10 for 174 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite target was Scully, who made four catches.

Wallace — one of the state’s leading rushers — rumbled for 97 yards on seven carries, while Williams broke free for 85 yards on the ground.

The two runners were part of one of those odd turn of events that make football a wacky and entertaining game.

With the ball on the Bruin 28-yard line, Wallace burst free for a 72-yard scoring run — only to have it called back on a penalty. On the next play, Williams also galloped 72 yards to paydirt, this time the touchdown standing up.

Defense rules: Bruin defensive coordinator Travis Burkhalter praised his unit's focus. He also heaped praise on the performance of junior varsity players Darren Dennis (inside linebacker) and Jose Fernandez (strong safety) for making the most of their varsity opportunity once Bartlesville started subbing. The varsity regulars, who normally don't see a lot of junior varsity games, were impressed with what they saw, Burkhalter added.

Burkhalter's comments: "We want to be aggressive and smart and we were. We did a really good job of putting pressure on Grant. ... I challenged our defensive line and linebackers to be aggressive with their hands, something we've been trying to do all season. ... He (Dennis) played fantastic. If we had a Defensive Player of the Game award, that kid probably would have been it. He had 6.5 tackles and played phenomenal. ... (Fernandez) came down and made a really big hit."

Caney Valley (Kan.) 48, Neodesha (Kan.) 6

It’s hard to evaluate these things, but this might have been the best all-around regular season performance this season for the Bullpups — if not for a few seasons. Halfback Jackson Griffin tore through the Neodesha defense for 232 yards (14 carries) and four touchdowns. Ben Matthews added a 50-yard punt return to the house and 22-yard scoring rumble. Tucker Garton closed out the Pups’ scoring on a short run. Kicker Igor Santiago nailed 6-of-6 PATs. Complementing CV’s offensive romp was a stingy defensive effort that held Neodesha to minus-14 yards rushing and 39 total yards. CV improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in district.

Other defensive highlights: Garton picked off a pass, Griffin made nine tackles, Malachi Thomas recovered a fumble, Ace Koester recorded 1.5 sacks and Dylan Furnas notched a half-sack.

Coach’s comments: “Defensively, I thought we played really, really, really well. … I was very pleased with our offensive front and defensive front. I’ve always said games are and won and lost in the trenches. … I thought that was a big key to what we did.” (Criss Davis)

Barnsdall 32, Wetumpka 20

Barnsdall head coach Kylee Sweeney could hardly have been happier in what he considered a measuring-stick game. The previous week, Wetumpka had lost to the state’s No. 1 ranked Regent Prep squad — which Barnsdall will face in a few weeks in district. Barnsdall improved to 5-0 as the area’s lone remaining unbeaten team.

Defense rules: John “Pretty” Pease pleased his coach very much — 13 tackles (2 for loss), 2 sacks and a forced fumble. Cooper Sofian added nine tackles and two interceptions (one a pick-6), Ronald Weber racked up nine tackles and two fumble recoveries; Lincoln Gott added 12 tackles, Easton Malone added nine tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks, and Henry Easley made seven tackles.

Offensive efficiency: Gott completed seven passes for 130 yards and two scores and rushed for 85 yards; Malone ran for 131 yards, a TD and 2-point conversion; Andrew Cole, James Johnson and Braden Byers each scored touchdowns.

Coach’s comments: “We had multiple opportunities to score more points. … I thought our preparation was great.” (Sweeney)

Bristow 54, Dewey 13

The Dewey Bulldoggers (1-4) continued to battle through a grueling district schedule with very little let-up in quality of opponents. The Doggers are in a reloading mode. Even so, they continue to make progress, such as putting together two solid scoring drives. Bryce Sickler hauled in two touchdown passes from Ryder Muninger, both in the 30-yard range, head coach Ryan Richardson said. Dewey travels next Friday to Holland Hall in a game that could hold more competitive promise.

Hominy 49, Oklahoma Union 6

Bad luck continues to bog down the OUHS Cougars (0-5) like soggy grass after a rainstorm. They’ll have to wait another week to record their first win since 2021. But, their talent level and ability does not reflect their results, according to veteran head coach Steve Trammell. He said he believes once his team records a victory it will fuel more success and a hopeful run to the playoffs. Jace Buckley scored the Cougars' touchdown, set up by Bodee West's 35-yard reception from Connor Pierce. Hominy is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A.

Coach's comment: "The kids play hard. We're a pretty good team with a schedule that keeps stacking on us. ... We made them play football. We have to figure out on how to move the football." (Trammell)

Vinita 35, Nowata 8

Nowata (3-2) saw a pause in its two-game winning streak and is at 1-1 in district as it battles to earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2019 and a winning campaign for the first time since 2016.

